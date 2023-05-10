May 10, 2023 08:41 am | Updated 08:41 am IST

1. Karnataka Assembly Elections voting begins across the State

Voting began in Karnataka today as the BJP looks to script history to retain its southern citadel while a combative Congress eyes a comeback at the end of a high-octane campaign that was marked by a plummeting level of public discourse and grew increasingly shrill over the Bajrang Dal issue.

2. Delegation of Left parties meets Manipur Governor in bid to restore normalcy in state

A delegation of Left parties of Manipur met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday to make suggestions and to bring about an amicable solution for restoring normalcy in the state. Curfew relaxed for four hours in four districts; Army and Central paramilitary forces continue strict vigil in sensitive and vulnerable areas of the State

3. PM Modi in Rajasthan on Wednesday, to launch projects worth Rs 5,500 cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch development projects costing over Rs 5,500 cr in Rajasthan on Wednesday, a statement said.

4. Nitish Kumar likely to meet Hemant Soren on Wednesday

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to call on his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren on Wednesday after meeting Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a source in JD(U) said on Tuesday.

5. Depression in Bay of Bengal set to intensify into cyclone by Wednesday

A major storm brewing in the southeast Bay of Bengal has begun gathering steam and is expected to intensify into a cyclone by Wednesday, the weather office said.

6. Custodial death case: SC to pass order on Wednesday on Sanjiv Bhatt’s plea seeking recusal of Justice MR Shah

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a plea by sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt seeking the recusal of Justice MR Shah from hearing his petition to submit additional evidence to support his appeal in the Gujarat High Court against conviction in a 1990 custodial death case.

7. Delhi University to send notice to Rahul Gandhi cautioning him against ‘unauthorised’ visit to campus in future

Delhi University to send notice to Rahul Gandhi cautioning him against ‘unauthorised’ visit to campus in future. The notice will be sent either Tuesday or Wednesday, Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said. He said the university will tell the leader that this kind of visit “jeopardise” the safety of students and that proper protocol needs to be followed for any such interaction.

8. Industry body ICCI to organise event on investment opportunities

Around 200 delegates from across the globe will gather in the national capital on Wednesday to discuss investment opportunities mainly in small and medium size businesses, industry body ICCI said on Tuesday