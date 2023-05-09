Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

May 09, 2023 08:21 am | Updated 08:21 am IST

1. SC asks Centre, state to up security, relief and rehabilitation of those hit by Manipur violence

Concerned over the loss of lives and properties, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and the Manipur government to take necessary steps for raising security and relief and rehabilitation efforts for those hit by ethnic violence in the north-eastern state, after taking note of submissions that no untoward incidents have been reported there in the last two days. Terming the aftermath of the violence “humanitarian issues”, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud emphasised that due arrangements must be made in the relief camps and the people sheltered there be provided with basic amenities like food, ration and medical facilities.

2. Rahul Gandhi to attend Cong’s camp in Rajasthan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend a training camp of the party at Mount Abu in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district on Tuesday. Party sources said Mr. Gandhi will arrive at Udaipur airport by a flight from Delhi and will go to Mount Abu in a chopper. He will attend ‘Sarvodaya Sangam’ camp, they added.

3. EC asks K’taka BJP to provide evidence of allegations made against Cong in newspaper advt

The Election Commission on Monday issued a notice to the Karnataka BJP to provide “verifiable and traceable” facts by Tuesday evening regarding its newspaper advertisement that described the Congress as “the most corrupt party in the world”. The Congress had approached the poll panel against the advertisement issued by the BJP’s Karnataka unit. In its notice to the BJP Karnataka president, the EC said criticism of the policy and governance of opponent parties is a right guaranteed and enshrined in the Constitution as well as an essential function of various political actors under India’s electoral process.

4. Israel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in New Delhi

Israel Foreign Eli Cohen will be in New Delhi on May 9 on a three-day visit. On May 9, he will be attending a CII India-Israel Business Forum followed by a meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar

5. EWS: SC to hear review petitions on May 9

Supreme Court to hear review petitions challenging the Supreme Court verdict which upheld the validity of the 103rd constitutional amendment which provides 10 percent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions to EWS.

6. Russia rains missiles across Ukraine ahead of May 9 Victory Day holiday

Russia carried out drone, missile and air strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities through the night, escalating attacks in the run-up to its cherished Victory Day holiday that celebrates the defeat of Nazi Germany. Ukraine said its air defences destroyed all 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones Russia had launched. Kyiv’s mayor said at least five people were wounded in the capital amid damage to a fuel depot, cars, buildings and infrastructure.

7. Karnataka decision to exclude Muslim community from backward classes; SC to hear plea on May 9

Supreme Court to hear a plea challenging Karnataka government’s decision to exclude the Muslim community from the state’s list of backward classes and withdrawing of 4 percent reservation.

8. Donald Trump civil rape trial hearing today

A lawyer for Donald Trump’s rape accuser urged a New York jury to find the ex-president liable for damages in closing arguments in a US civil trial Monday. “No one, not even a former president, is above the law,” E. Jean Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, told the Manhattan federal court. Carroll, 79, sued Mr. Trump last year alleging that he raped her in a New York department store in the mid-1990s. The former columnist for Elle magazine also claims that Trump defamed her when he accused her of lying after she went public with the allegation in 2019.

9. Air India urination case: SC issues notices to Centre, DGCA, airliners on plea of woman for framing SOP

The Supreme Court Monday agreed to examine the plea of a 72-year-old woman, on whom a male co-passenger allegedly urinated on board an Air India flight in November last year, seeking a direction to the Centre, aviation regulator DGCA and all airlines to frame an SOP to deal with such incidents. A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala took note of the plea of the woman and issued notices to the Centre, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and all airlines, including Air India.

10. Stage set for Karnataka poll battle as campaigning comes to a close

Curtains came down on the high decibel campaigning for the Assembly polls in Karnataka on Monday evening, setting the stage for the mega ballot battle on May 10. With the stakes being high this election, the major political parties in contention -- the BJP, Congress and JD(S) -- and their candidates have made a strong pitch seeking to boost their prospects at the hustings. In the intensity of the campaign, there were instances of leaders crossing the line of public discourse and indulging in personal attacks and abuses against each other.

11. Special flights help meet demand as people scramble to leave violence-hit Manipur

Several airlines were operating special flights from Imphal to help people stranded in violence-hit Manipur return home, officials said on Monday, maintaining that this resulted in airfares on the route not rocketing out of control despite the massive jump in demand. Regional carrier Flybig said it operates a Guhahati to Imphal flight via Tezu six days a week. But, since Saturday it has operated three additional flights between Imphal and Guwahati, on which people from Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Maharashtra returned from Imphal.

12. Delhi Metro introduces QR code-based paper tickets for travel on all corridors

Delhi Metro passengers will now be able to buy QR code-based paper tickets for travel on all its lines, the DMRC said on Monday, describing it the development a move towards a more transparent and human intervention-free mechanism. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also said it will gradually phase out the concept of physical tokens.

13. DMK regime scuttled screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ in Tamil Nadu, alleges BJP

The ruling DMK has taken ‘The Kerala Story’ off the screens in Tamil Nadu in a systematic fashion, the BJP claimed on Monday and blamed the government for “abuse of power to hide the truth.” If fundamentalist forces had issued threats against screening of the movie, action should have been taken against them and instead, “removing the movie from cinemas” is not only cowardice but also dangerous, BJP Tamil Nadu vice president Narayanan Tirupathi said.

14. Rohit’s form, death bowling concern for Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL tie against RCB

With the race for playoffs intensifying, captain Rohit Sharma’s form with the bat and bowling in the death overs will be a huge concern for hosts Mumbai Indians when they meet Royal Challengers Bangalore in a mid-table IPL clash here on Tuesday. With 184 runs in 10 matches at a forgettable average of 18.39 and a solitary half-century, Sharma is enduring a second consecutive poor season with the bat. For the sixth-placed Mumbai Indians to move up in the points table, it is imperative that their best batter in the line-up fires.

15. ACC set to move Asia Cup out of Pakistan; Sri Lanka may host tournament

In a huge setback to Pakistan, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Monday decided to move the Asia Cup out of the country after PCB’s proposal to host the tournament on a ‘hybrid model’ was rejected by the member nations. Sri Lanka has emerged as a front runner to host the six-nation tournament as extremely humid conditions in the UAE in the month of September could lead to injuries to players. It will be interesting to see if Pakistan, after this snub, competes in the tournament, scheduled to be held from September 2-17.