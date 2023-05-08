Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

May 08, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST

1. Twenty-two drown, many missing in boat tragedy in Kerala

Twenty-two people drowned when a tourist boat capsized in the Poorapuzha estuary in Malappuram district of Kerala on Sunday. The death toll is likely to go up as several passengers are missing. Many of the victims were women and children.

2. SC to hear plea for SIT into Manipur clashes today

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is scheduled on May 8 to hear a petition filed by a Delhi-based body for Manipur tribal communities seeking the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to investigate the attacks and violence which has gripped the northeastern State.

3. Cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal

A cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea and under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the region on Monday, the Met department said.

4. High voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections comes to an end today

The high voltage campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka will come to an end on Monday as all three major political parties in the state - BJP, Congress and JD(S) - are busy making their last pitch to woo the voters.

5. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address public meeting in Telangana today

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will arrive in the city on Monday to address a public meeting to highlight the issue of unemployment in Telangana, her first ever rally in the state after assuming charge as the AICC General Secretary.

6. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh Monday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the first-of-its-kind Indian Air Force Heritage Centre here on Monday, officials said. It was set up under a memorandum of understanding between the Union Territory of Chandigarh and the IAF, signed last year.

7. SC to hear on Monday jailed YouTuber’s plea against invoking NSA over fake videos

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea by jailed YouTuber Manish Kashyap against whom the stringent National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked for allegedly circulating fake videos of migrant labourers being attacked in Tamil Nadu.