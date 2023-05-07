May 07, 2023 08:35 am | Updated 08:35 am IST

1. Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting at Mulki on May 7

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will arrive for election campaigning on Sunday, the party said. She will be addressing a public meeting at the Kolnad grounds in Mulki, Congress leader Manjunath Bhandary said. Around half a lakh people from Mangaluru North, Moodbidri and Kaup constituencies will take part, he said.

2. Expect Sunday’s mahapanchayat to be a huge success: Protesting wrestlers

The protesting wrestling are hoping that the khap mahapanchayat scheduled at Jantar Mantar on Sunday will be of huge success and will help in getting more support for them in their fight against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Top wrestlers of the country, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, are protesting for the last two weeks at the Jantar Mantar here, demanding the sacking of Brij Bhushan as WFI chief and his arrest because of the alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers. “Today is the 14th day of our sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar. The fact is you guys (supporters) are here and we are here too. We would like to thank all who are sitting with us here and supporting us. We would like to thank the entire country for standing with us in this fight for justice,” said Vinesh on Saturday.

3. Storm brewing in southeast Bay of Bengal, likely to intensify into Cyclone Mocha

A cyclonic circulation formed in the southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday, which is seen by weather scientists as the first step of the development of a possible severe cyclonic storm in the region next week. “A cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in lower and middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the same region by May 8,” Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

4. 54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal Valley returning to normalcy

The death toll in the ethnic violence which has engulfed Manipur increased to 54, officials said even as unofficial sources placed the figure at several scores dead and more than 150 injured. Life returned to a wary normalcy in Imphal Valley on Saturday as shops and markets reopened and cars started plying on the roads. Security presence which has been bolstered by flying in more army troops and central police forces, was clearly visible at all major roads and areas. Roadblocks and cordons have been set up in areas where militant groups had engaged security forces on Friday.

5. 22 buses deployed to bring back stranded Nagaland people from violence-hit Manipur

The Nagaland government has deployed 22 buses to bring back 600 people from the state, who are stranded in violence-hit Manipur, a minister said on Saturday. Speaking to reporters here, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton said the state government is concerned over the security of hundreds of Nagaland people studying and working in the trouble-torn state. “We are on the job to evacuate people of Nagaland from Manipur and the government is taking special care of our students studying in different higher education institutes there and also Nagas working there,” Patton said.

6. EC issues notice to Karnataka Cong on ‘rate card’ ads against BJP, seeks ‘empirical’ evidence

The Election Commission has issued a notice to the Karnataka Congress over its “corruption rate card” advertisements published in newspapers targeting the BJP and sought “empirical” evidence to prove its allegations by Sunday evening. The notice was issued on Saturday following a complaint lodged by the BJP. Ahead of the May 10 assembly polls in Karnataka, the Congress released a set of posters and advertisements listing “corruption rates” in the state between 2019 and 2023 while terming the BJP government a “trouble engine”.

7. Manipur relaxes curfew in Churachandpur for few hours to allow people buy essentials

The total curfew that prohibited the movement of any person outside their homes will be relaxed for three hours in violence-hit Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Sunday morning to allow the people to buy essential items such as medicines and food, according to a notification. The curfew imposed under section 144 of the CrPC will be relaxed from 7 am to 10 am, it said. It was also relaxed on Saturday for two hours from 3 pm to 5 pm.

8. Cong seeks EC action against PM for his ‘Cong shields terrorism’ remark

The Congress on Saturday wrote to the Election Commission seeking action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “Congress shields terrorism for vote bank” remark and said he has crossed the “lakshman rekha”. Taking strong objections to Modi’s charge at a rally in Ballary on Friday, the opposition party accused him of making “malicious and false” allegations to vitiate the atmosphere poll-bound Karnataka. Voting for the 224 assembly seats in the state will take place on May 10 and results will be out on May 13.

9. Police beefs up security for Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders’ visit to wrestlers’ protest site

Security measures will be in place at Jantar Mantar and on Delhi’s borders in the wake of two farmers’ organisation’s announcing visits on Sunday and Monday to the site where some wrestlers are protesting, police said. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Saturday announced that it will hold nationwide protests in support of some wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The Delhi Police has planned elaborate security arrangements near Jantar Mantar and the city’s bordering areas ahead of the visit, the officials said.

10. Odisha govt asks districts to be ready amid cyclone forecast

The Odisha government has asked the Collectors of 18 coastal and adjoining districts to be prepared for any eventuality in view of the forecast of a cyclonic storm. A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region on Sunday. It is likely to intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday, the weather office said.

11. Pakistan will only come for WC if BCCI gives “written guarantee” to PCB on 2025 CT participation

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi will seek a “written guarantee” from BCCI supremo Jay Shah about Indian team’s participation in 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan before committing on their national team playing its ODI World Cup games in India, later this year. The 2023 World Cup will be played from October 5 and BCCI have zeroed in on Ahmedabad (for India game), Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata as possible venues for Babar Azam’s side. However with ACC under chairmanship of Jay Shah not confirming the proposed ‘Hybrid Model’ for the upcoming Asia Cup, where India played its matches in UAE and Pakistan play their games in their home country, Sethi apparently has been advised to play the hardball.

12. Nepal’s top leaders urge PM Prachanda to seek another vote of confidence

Nepal’s top political leaders said on Saturday that Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ needs to seek another vote of confidence in the House of Representatives after a party in the ruling alliance withdrew support to the government. The decision was taken by the top leaders of the ruling coalition at a meeting held at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar, said Hitraj Pandey, the chief whip of the CPN-Maoist Centre. The meeting was attended by top leaders of the five-party alliance, including Prime Minister Prachanda, Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN-Unified Socialist president Madhav Kumar Nepal and Janata Samajwadi Party president Upendra Yadav.

13. RR eye improved batting effort against SRH to avoid hat-trick of defeats in IPL

Bruised and battered in their last game, Rajasthan Royals would look for a much-improved effort from the batting unit against Sunrisers Hyderabad in order to avoid a hat-trick of defeats in the IPL here on Sunday. RR dished out a shoddy batting display as they were bowled out for 118 by Gujarat Titans on Friday. Despite back-to-back defeats against Mumbai Indians and GT, RR have managed to hold on to their spot in the top four of the standings with five wins and as many losses.

14. Battle of brothers: Hardik’s GT to take on Krunal-led LSG

It will be a test of wits between the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- when defending champions Gujarat Titans clash with Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL here on Sunday. While Hardik has captained the Indian team on multiple occasions and is leading GT for the second year, Krunal has led the Baroda team in domestic cricket and was elevated to the role of LSG captain in the absence of regular skipper KL Rahul. The two have become the first brothers to captain teams in the IPL.