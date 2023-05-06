Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

May 06, 2023 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST

1. CRPF asks Manipur-origin personnel on leave in state to report to nearest base

The CRPF on Friday directed its personnel hailing from Manipur and on leave in their home state to “immediately” report to their nearest security base with family members in the wake of a CoBRA commando being killed in the ongoing violence in the state; The Imphal Valley in Manipur which remained peaceful for most of Friday witnessed sporadic clashes later in the day as more security forces were rushed in from other states by road and air to calm down a state which had witnessed bloody ethnic rioting over the last 48 hours.

2. PM Narendra Modi’s road show in Karnataka on Saturday, Sunday

Keeping NEET examinations in mind, the Karnataka BJP made changes in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day roadshow in Bengaluru, ahead of the Assembly polls in the state, by scheduling an extensive event on May 6 and a shorter one on May 7, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje said on Friday.

3. King Charles III’s Coronation today

King Charles, who acceded to the British throne on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year, will be formally crowned King at a solemn religious ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, last seen 70 years ago for his late mother. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, accompanied by his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, will join an estimated 100 Heads of State and government from around the world invited to the historic crowning of Britain’s new monarch.

4. Odisha govt asks districts to be ready amid cyclone forecast

A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region on Sunday. It is likely to intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday, the weather office said.

5. IIM-Sambalpur to launch Delhi campus

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Sambalpur will on Saturday launch its new campus in the national capital with courses for working professionals and entrepreneurs, according to its director Mahadeo Jaiswal.

6. Delhi’s ‘Haunted Heritage Walk’ to kick off from Malcha Mahal on Saturday

Delhi’s first ‘Haunted Heritage Walk’, organised by the city government’s Tourism department, will start with a guided tour of Malcha Mahal on Saturday, officials said.

7. Uddhav to visit Barsu refinery protest site on Saturday, address rally at Mahad

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday will visit Barsu village in Ratnagiri district where a section of locals is opposing an oil refinery project.

8. After attacks on Chinese, Pakistan pledges more security

President Arif Alvi pledged more security for Chinese workers during a meeting Friday with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang. The two spoke ahead of a mini-summit on Saturday in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, during which Pakistan’s foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will host Qin and also Afghanistan’s Taliban-appointed foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi.

9. Sudan’s warring sides send envoys for talks in Saudi Arabia

The talks will begin in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah on Saturday, following concerted efforts by Riyad and other international powers to pressure the warring sides in Sudan to the negotiating table.

10. IPL | Delhi, RCB look to end their batting woes as Kotla awaits Kohli’s homecoming

Coming on the back of improbable wins, both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will not want to leave anything to chance and put up a better batting display in a crucial IPL contest here on Saturday. While RCB are better placed than Delhi in the standings, the Faf du Plessis-led side can’t afford any slip ups as the IPL reaches its business end.

11. IPL | CSK seeks return to winning ways against buoyant MI

Their confidence low after earning just a point from the last three games, Chennai Super Kings will look to get their campaign back on track when they host a resurgent Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.