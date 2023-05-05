ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

May 05, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang on the sidelines of SCO meet in Goa on Thursday. AP

1. SCO Foreign Ministers’ meet today

Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries will finalise in their deliberations on Friday a set of 15 decisions or proposals for the consideration of the grouping’s summit in July, people familiar with the matter said. The proposals are aimed at expanding cooperation among the SCO member countries in the areas of trade, technology, commerce, security and socio-cultural ties.

2. NCP panel for picking Sharad Pawar successor to meet today

Sharad Pawar interacts with NCP workers urging him to reconsider his decision of quitting as party chief in Mumbai on Thursday. ANI ANI | Photo Credit: ANI

After Sharad Pawar’s resignation, the NCP committee formed to decide on the course of electing the new national president would meet today. The committee includes Mr. Pawar’s daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule; his nephew, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar; NCP State chief Jayant Patil, former Union Minister Praful Patel, senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal, and others.

3. Six dead in Manipur; shoot-at-sight order issued as violence escalates

The Manipur government on May 4 issued a shoot-at-sight order in “extreme cases”, as escalating ethnic violence following a tribal solidarity march displaced more than 9,000 people in the State, and left at least half a dozen people dead. Clashes initially broke out during the course of Wednesday’s solidarity march, called by the All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur.

4. Mann, Kejriwal to inaugurate 80 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab today

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal will dedicate 80 ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ to the people of the state at an event in Ludhiana on Friday, according to an official statement. With this, 580 ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ will be operational in the State to provide free and quality healthcare services to the people, an official statement issued on Thursday said.

5. IMD predicts below-normal maximum temperatures and fewer heatwave days in northwest India in May

NEW DELHI , 03/05/2023: Motorist caught in heavy spell of rain in New Delhi on Wednesday Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA / The Hindu | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Another spell of rain is likely to hit national capital Delhi from Friday until Sunday under the influence of another western disturbance, IMD officials said. The maximum temperature is likely to remain below 35 degrees Celsius until May 8.

6. Sudan truce efforts in tatters as fighting rages on

Gunfire and explosions gripped Khartoum for a 20th straight day Thursday leaving the latest ceasefire effort in tatters, a day after UN chief Antonio Guterres acknowledged the international community had “failed” Sudan.

7. IPL 2023 | Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan Royals, who defeated GT earlier this season, have a chance to displace Gujarat Titans from the top of points table.

