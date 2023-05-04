Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

May 04, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST

1. ‘Scuffle’ between wrestlers protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, police personnel

A scuffle allegedly broke out between the wrestlers staging a protest at Jantar Mantar and some police personnel, leading to head injuries to a couple of protesters. The protesting wrestlers alleged that they were manhandled by the police personnel. Several videos of the incident went viral on social media, one of which showed some protesters accusing one policeman of being drunk.

2. NCLT to hear Go First plea for insolvency proceedings today

Go First approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday (May 3) and sought the admission of its insolvency plea. It owes creditors ₹11,463 crore, the airline said in its insolvency filing. The NCLT Delhi has listed the matter for Thursday.

3. Jaishankar to hold bilateral talks with Chinese, Russian counterparts today but dialogue unlikely with Pak FM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to hold separate bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang and Russia’s Sergey Lavrov at a beach resort in Goa on Thursday on the sidelines of a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) amid rapidly evolving regional security situation.

4. Meghalaya: Union Minister Nityanand Rai to inaugurate key land port

Union minister Nityanand Rai will inaugurate the newly constructed land port at Meghalaya’s Dawki town on Thursday, which is expected to boost trade and commerce between India and Bangladesh, officials said.

5. Imran Khan has time till today to appear before a Pak court after taking exception to his persistent absence

A Pakistani high court on Wednesday asked former premier Imran Khan to appear on Thursday in person while granting him a day’s extension in bail pleas in nine cases and warning that it may cancel his interim bail over his persistent absence from hearings.

6. Telangana CM KCR to inaugurate new BRS office in Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the new building of his party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the national capital on Thursday.

7. Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to visit SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal’s village today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will visit Badal village in Punjab’s Muktsar on Thursday to pay homage to SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal who passed away recently.