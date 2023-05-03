Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

May 03, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST

1. World Press Freedom Day observed

Celebrated every 3rd of May, this year’s theme for the World Press Freedom Day will be “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights” (working title), signifying the enabling element of freedom of expression to enjoy and protect all other human rights.

2. Dhankhar to visit Assam, Manipur on Wednesday

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Assam and Manipur on a one-day tour on Wednesday. He will be visiting three universities during the trip to these Northeastern states.

3. Representatives of 360 Delhi villages to visit Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with protesting wrestlers: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party has said representatives of 360 villages in Delhi, including MLAs and councillors, will visit Jantar Mantar on Wednesday to express solidarity with the wrestlers staging a protest, demanding the arrest of the wrestling federation chief over sexual harassment charges.

4. Kedarnath Yatra put on hold till Wednesday due to bad weather

The pilgrimage to Kedarnath was put on hold for a day till Wednesday as snowfall continued at the Himalayan temple on Tuesday and the Meteorological Department forecast similar weather for the area for a few days.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Men’s World Boxing Championships

On Wednesday, Nishant Dev (71kg) will take on the 2021 World Championships bronze medalist Sarkhan Alliyev of Azerbaijan in his first match of the tournament which is witnessing the participation of 538 boxers, including several Olympic medalists, from 107 countries.

6. India U-17s gear up for preparatory game against Real Madrid U-17

The India U-17 men’s team is set to face Real Madrid U-17s at the Ciudad Deportiva del Real Madrid in Madrid on Wednesday, their fourth preparatory game in Spain.

7. IPL | Punjab Kings to test Mumbai Indians’ class in crucial IPL game

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians’ class and pedigree will once again be tested when they take on an unpredictable Punjab Kings in a crucial Indian Premier League match in Mohali on May 3.

8. IPL | KL Rahul’s injury big concern for LSG as they get ready for CSK challenge

Hit by injuries to skipper KL Rahul and seamer Jaydev Unadkat, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) would be wary of Chennai Super Kings’ ability to bounce back when the two sides face each other in an Indian Premier League match in Lucknow on May 3.