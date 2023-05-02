Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

May 02, 2023 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST

1. Inaugural ASEAN-India maritime exercise in South China Sea from May 2-8

In a further step, in the expanding India-ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations) military cooperation, the maiden ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise (AIME) is set to begin on May 2 with war games in South China Sea. Navy Chief Adm. R. Hari Kumar is in Singapore for the exercise as well as to take part in the International Maritime Defence Exhibition (IMDEX-23) and International Maritime Security Conference (IMSC) being hosted by Singapore.

2. Nepal border to be sealed for 48 hours from May 2 before urban local body polls in UP’s Maharajganj

India’s border with Nepal will be sealed on Tuesday, 48 hours before urban local body polls here, to prevent anti-social elements from crossing the boundary and vitiating the election atmosphere, officials here said on Monday. The movement at transit points will be stopped on Tuesday evening and remain shut till Thursday evening, they said. Urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in two phases -- on Thursday and May 11.

3. Parts of Andhra Pradesh to witness rains for next four days: Met dept

The Meteorological department on Monday forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next four days and the state disaster management authority cautioned people to be safe as many places are likely to witness thunderbolt strikes. For Tuesday and Wednesday, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in isolated places of south coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema.

4. Nirmala Sitharaman to visit South Korea to attend ADB annual meeting

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be on a four-day visit to South Korea starting Tuesday to attend Asian Development Bank’s annual meeting. Besides attending the 56th Annual General Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) here, she will address investors and hold bilateral meetings.

5. Shimla civic polls: BJP looks to retain control, Congress seeks to consolidate hold in Himachal capital

A little over 90,000 voters will determine the fate of 102 candidates from 34 wards contesting the Shimla Municipal Corporations elections, scheduled to be held on Tuesday. The results of the elections, which are being held on party symbols, will be declared on Thursday.

6. Noisy scenes likey at MCD over proposal for transfer of sanitation services to PWD

The MCD is likely to witness heated scenes on Tuesday with the ruling AAP looking to pass a proposal for transfer of sanitation services to the PWD and the BJP vehemently opposing it. Sanitation services including cleaning, sweeping, washing of footpaths and desilting along 60-foot roads are currently under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) while the Public Works Department (PWD) is responsible for the maintenance of roads.

7. UN warns of mass exodus as Sudan truce violated

The UN on Monday warned that more than 800,000 people could flee fighting in Sudan, where gun battles and explosions again shook the capital in violation of the latest truce agreed between warring generals. The chaos and bloodshed, now in their third week, have already sparked an exodus of tens of thousands of Sudanese to neighbouring countries including Egypt, Chad and Central African Republic.

8. BJP trying to create fresh disturbance in violence-hit Sambalpur: BJD

A day before the scheduled visit of a BJP central delegation to violence-hit Sambalpur, the ruling BJD on Monday attacked the saffron party, accusing it of trying to fan fresh trouble in the western Odisha city. Curfew was completely lifted from the city on Sunday following an “improvement in situation”, days after clashes between two groups of people during a motorcycle rally and a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 12 and 14 respectively left several people, including policemen, injured.

9. Rajnath Singh receives warm welcome on arrival in Maldives

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival in the Maldives on Monday with his Maldivian counterpart Mariya Didi receiving him at the Velana airport in the North Male Atoll, reflecting the importance the island nation has attached to the visit. During his May 1-3 visit, Singh will handover to the Maldivian defence forces a fast patrol vessel and a landing craft as India’s “gift” to help them enhance maritime surveillance.

10. Imran Khan’s PTI will be ‘ultimate loser’ if talks on polls fail: Pak govt

Terming “impracticable” Imran Khan’s demand that the National Assembly be dissolved by May 14 for a successful outcome of talks, Pakistan’s ruling coalition has warned the former premier that his party will be the “ultimate loser” if the parleys failed as the polls can be delayed for a year. Ahead of the third round of talks between the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N)-led federal coalition and the PTI scheduled for Tuesday, the government told Khan that he cannot hold talks at gunpoint.

11. IPL 2023 | DC mull Axar’s batting number ahead of must-win game against GT

Delhi Capitals will need their under-performing Indian batters to deliver when they take on the mighty and versatile Gujarat Titans in the IPL here on Tuesday. The abject failure of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan has contributed significantly to Delhi Capitals’ travails this season as they find themselves in a do-or-die situation with six losses from eight games. They will probably need to win all of their remaining six games to make the IPL play-offs but considering the resources at their disposal, it looks highly unlikely.

12. ACC has not floated any proposal to postpone Asia Cup: Source

Contradicting media reports that Asia Cup could be postponed and a parallel tournament, excluding Pakistan, could be played in Dubai in the same window, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) sources on Monday said that they have not sent out any such proposal to the member nations. A report in Pakistan media claimed that if PCB will not agree to play Asia Cup at a neutral venue, the tournament could be taken away from the country.