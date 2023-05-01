May 01, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:52 am IST

1. SC to hear pleas challenging validity of penal law on sedition

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a batch of pleas, including one filed by the Editors Guild, challenging the validity of the colonial-era sedition law.

2. In a first, Raj Bhawans to start celebrating statehood days

Around 30 Raj Bhawans will hold programmes to mark the statehood day of Maharashtra and Gujarat on May 1 in what is a new initiative as part of the government’s thrust on celebrating the country’s cultural diversity and different traditions.

3. SC verdict likely on Monday on the dissolution of marriage without referring to family courts

The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Monday its verdict on a batch of petitions relating to the exercise of its vast powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to dissolve broken-down marriages between consenting couples without referring them to family courts for protracted judicial proceedings to get decrees of separation.

4. Deve Gowda to campaign today for JD(S) candidate in Mangaluru

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) president H D Deve Gowda will be visiting Dakshina Kannada district in poll-bound Karnataka on Monday as part of campaigning for the May 10 elections.

5. MVA’s ‘vajramuth’ rally to be held at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai today

The Maha Vikas Aghadi will hold a rally in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Monday during which leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party and Congress are expected to launch a frontal attack on the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis dispensation in Maharashtra.

6. Seven new MP HC judges to be sworn in on May 1

Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Ravi Malimath will administer the oath of office to seven new judges of the HC on Monday, as per an order.

7. Biden, Marcos set to meet as tensions grow with China

President Joe Biden is set to host President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines for White House talks on Monday as concerns grow about the Chinese navy’s harassment of Philippine vessels in the South China Sea.

8. World Boxing Championships | Hussamuddin, Varinder to begin India’s campaign on Monday

Experienced campaigner and 2022 Asian Championships bronze medallist Hussamuddin will fight against Alen Rustemovski of Macedonia in the 57kg category opening round of the IBA World Boxing Championships beginning in Tashkent on Monday.

9. Jyoti Gawate, Arjun Pradhan to headline Kochi Marathon 2023

National champion Jyoti Gawate and Arjun Pradhan will lead the women’s and men’s elite field in the inaugural Kochi Marathon in Kochi on Monday.