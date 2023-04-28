Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

April 28, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST

1. Rajnath to chair SCO defence ministers’ meeting on Friday

India is hosting the SCO defence ministers’ meeting under its presidency of the grouping. Defence ministers of China, Russia and other member nations of the SCO except Pakistan are attending the meeting in Delhi. Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif will attend the meeting through virtual mode

2. Air Force plane carrying 246 Indians evacuated from war-torn Sudan lands in Mumbai

An Indian Air Force aircraft with 246 Indians evacuated from war-torn Sudan landed in Mumbai on April 27. Under ‘Operation Kaveri’, India has been taking its citizens in buses from conflict zones of Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they are being taken to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah in Indian Air Force’s heavy-lift transport aircraft and Indian Navy’s ships.

3. Bitter war of words between wrestlers, IOA officials as protest continues

The battle between wrestlers and sports officials keeps getting worse. On Thursday, even as the Indian Olympic Association formed a three-member committee to run the wrestling affairs and conduct elections, its officials were slammed for being insensitive and shielding the accused, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

4. PM to inaugurate 91 FM radio transmitters in 84 districts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate 91 FM transmitters spread across 18 states and two union territories, in a move that will boost FM radio connectivity in the border regions and aspirational districts.

5. Court likely to deliver order on Sisodia’s bail application on Friday

A court in Delhi is likely to deliver on Friday its order on the bail application of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet against businessmen Arun Ramchandra Pillai and Amandeep Singh Dhall in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

6. AAP to hold protest on Friday over use of taxpayers’ money for construction of ‘palace for country’s ruler’

The AAP on Thursday said it will hold a protest against the central government on April 28 against alleged wastage of taxpayers’ money for the construction of a new official residence for the “country’s ruler”.

7. Pak govt, Opposition to meet again for second round of talks to end deadlock over holding elections

After much bickering and dithering, Pakistan’s political leaders on Thursday held talks to end the deadlock over holding elections in the country and decided to continue the parleys on Friday to resolve the issue.

8. IPL | KL Rahul’s strike rate in focus again as LSG face PBKS in crucial mid-table clash

Lucknow Super Giants would be looking to move on from an inexplicable batting performance when they take on Punjab Kings in a crucial mid table clash in the Indian Premier League in Mohali on April 28.