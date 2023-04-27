Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

April 27, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:02 am IST

1. Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

The Naxal ambush on Wednesday has highlighted what is seen as the last major challenge for security forces in Chhattisgarh - foiling Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks in the forested tri-junction in Bastar region. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Home Minister Sahu will pay homage to the slain personnel in Dantewada on Thursday.

2. Operation Kaveri | 360 Indians evacuated from Sudan reach New Delhi

India on Wednesday evening flew back the first group of citizens who were stranded in crisis-torn Sudan. “India welcomes back its own. Operation Kaveri brings 360 Indian nationals to the homeland as first flight reaches New Delhi,” said External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar. This airlift is expected to be followed by similar flights if the 72-hour ceasefire can hold.

3. Bangladesh Army chief to hold talks with India’s military brass

Bangladesh Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed will embark on a three-day visit to India beginning Thursday with an aim to bolster bilateral military cooperation. Gen Ahmed is set to begin his visit to India by paying tributes to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, officials said.

4. Parkash Singh Badal last rites at native village on Thursday

People started queuing up at the SAD office in Chandigarh since early morning on April 26 to pay their last respects to Parkash Singh Badal while the Punjab government declared a holiday on April 27 in honour of the five-time Punjab Chief Minister who died on Tuesday aged 95. The ambulance reached village Badal at around 10 pm, covering around 270 km via Rajpura, Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Rampura Phul and Bathinda. The last rites will be held at the village at 1 pm, party leaders said.

5. ED arrests TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s daughter on money laundering charges

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s daughter Sukanya Mondal on money laundering charges in connection with the cattle smuggling case. Sukanya Mondal is expected to be produced before a local court on Thursday where the federal agency will seek her further custody.

6. PM Modi to virtually interact with 50 lakh BJP workers in State on April 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact through virtual mode with about 50 lakh workers of the BJP in poll-bound Karnataka on April 27. The party is expecting this will build a tempo for the Prime Minister’s multiple visits scheduled later to address the poll conventions.

7. Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Mangaluru on Thursday

All-India Congress Committee general secretary and Rajya Sabha member K.C. Venugopal on Wednesday said that party leader Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Mangaluru on Thursday instead of holding a roadshow.

8. T.N.’s law against online gambling | Madras High Court to hear on April 27 pleas challenging validity

The Madras High Court, on Wednesday, April 26 agreed to hear on April 27 a batch of cases filed by online gaming companies challenging the validity of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022, for which Governor R.N. Ravi had granted his assent on April 10 this year

9. IPL | Rajasthan Royals have task cut out against rampaging CSK

Smarting from back-to-back defeats, Rajasthan Royals would hope to bounce back with a win against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match at home on Thursday, but it will be easier said than done as the MS Dhoni-led team has been on a rampage with three victories on the trot.