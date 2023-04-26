Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

April 26, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST

1. Akali Dal patriarch and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal passes away

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the mortal remains of Parkash Singh Badal will be brought to the party head office in Chandigarh on Wednesday morning at 10 am where party workers and the public can pay their last respects. At 12 pm, the mortal remains will be taken to his native Badal village via Rajpura, Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Rampura Phul, Bathinda and Badal village. The cremation will take place at 1 pm on Thursday.

2. PM Modi to address closing ceremony of Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam

Prime Minister Modi will address the closing ceremony of the event on April 26 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing. The genesis of the programme lies in the vision of the prime minister of promoting the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” through initiatives which bring out and help rediscover the age-old links between people in different parts of the country, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

3. Dhankhar to inaugurate ‘Mann Ki Baat@100’ conclave

The Information & Broadcasting Ministry is organising a day-long national conclave on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on April 26, ahead of the 100 th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly address to the nation. The conclave will be inaugurated by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar in the presence of Guest of Honour and Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.

4. Y20 Pre-summit set to begin on Wednesday with focus on health, climate change

More than 100 delegates from 30 countries will participate in the Y20 Pre-Summit starting Wednesday to discuss pressing issues confronting the world’s youth and try to evolve a consensus on issues such as health, climate change and sports, among others.

5. Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath, Yogi Adityanath to address public meetings in Karnataka

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be in Karnataka on Wednesday to campaign for the BJP in various parts of the State in run-up to the May 10 assembly election.

6. Delhi court likely to pass order on Sisodia’s bail on Wednesday

A Delhi court is likely to deliver on Wednesday its order on the bail application of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

7. Same sex marriage hearing continues

The petitioners seeking legal sanction for same-sex marriage on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to recognise their right to marry saying there can’t be a situation where the court will say it will give nothing as it can’t give everything. The hearing would continue on Wednesday.

8. Abhishek Banerjee starts Trinamool’s new campaign

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on April 25 said polls to 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal will be held on the issue of development and not on the “communal” narrative propagated by the BJP. On Wednesday, he will travel to Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar district and conduct the mass outreach programme.

9. Debutants East Bengal face holders Gokulam Kerala FC in IWL opener

Reigning Indian Women’s League champions Gokulam Kerala FC will begin their 2023 campaign against debutants East Bengal FC at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

10. IPL 2023 | Struggling KKR seek change of fortunes against RCB

The last time Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) met Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), its spinners in Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy had left Faf du Plessis and his men in a daze. The massive 81-run victory at the Eden Gardens set the tone for KKR’s campaign, and drowned out all the chatter about RCB’s title credentials after the rousing win over Mumbai Indians in the opener.