Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

April 25, 2023 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST

1. India China military talks

India and China agreed during their military talks on Sunday to stay in close touch and work out a mutually acceptable solution to the “remaining issues” in eastern Ladakh at the earliest, but there was no indication of clear forward movement in ending their three-year-long border standoff.

2. ‘Operation Kaveri’ to evacuate Indians from Sudan

India on Monday launched ‘Operation Kaveri’ to bring back its nationals from Sudan that has been witnessing fierce fighting following a power struggle between the regular army and a paramilitary force. According to available information around 3,000 Indians are stuck in various parts of Sudan, including capital Khartoum and in distant provinces like Darfur.

3. PM Modi to launch Water Metro project in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to Kerala, will lay the foundation stone of the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The Prime Minister will also launch the ₹747-crore Kochi Water Metro project alongside the flaging off of Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express train in Thiruvananthapuram on April 25.

4. Karnataka elections: Over 2000 candidates in the fray

A total of 2,613 candidates are in the poll fray, as the withdrawal of candidatures for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka came to an end on Monday, election officials said. A total of 517 candidates have withdrawn their candidature till today, even as parties faced “rebel trouble” in several segments.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Opposition meet ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar on Monday ramped up efforts to unite the Opposition parties against the BJP in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election by holding separate meetings with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

6. Kedarnath portals to open on Tuesday

The portals of Kedarnath in the Garhwal Himalayas are set to open for devotees on Tuesday but thousands of pilgrims en route to the temple have been stopped to proceed further due to bad weather conditions in the area, officials said.

7. Delhi COVID situation

Delhi on Monday logged 689 fresh COVID-19 infections and three fatalities with a case positivity rate of 29.42, according to data shared by the Health department.

8. US Speaker McCarthy faces big test as debt bill heads for vote

US Speaker Kevin McCarthy is hurtling toward one of the most consequential weeks of the new House Republican majority as he labors to pass a partisan package that would raise the nation’s debt limit by $1.5 trillion in exchange for steep cuts that some in his own party oppose.

9. Indian Women’s League to begin from April 25

The next edition of the Indian Women’s League (IWL) will kick start on April 25, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) decided during its League Committee meeting on Monday. AIFF also decided to allow teams to recruit three foreign players with a maximum of two allowed on the field at a time.

10. IPL 2023: GT vs MI today

Two points separate title-holder Gujarat Titans (GT) and five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of match 35 of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. As the league stage nudges the halfway mark, both teams have managed to secure early wins. However, certain shortcomings have limited them from rendering their best versions.