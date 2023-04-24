April 24, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST

1. Two IAF aircraft on standby in Jeddah, ship at Port Sudan to evacuate Indians

India has sent two heavy-lift aircraft to Saudi Arabia and a ship to the coast of Sudan to begin evacuation of its nationals who are caught in war-torn Sudan, the Ministry of External Affairs said on April 23. The moves are part of India’s plans to activate a contingency plan to evacuate people from the war-torn country once the security situation improves.

2. Wrestlers resume protest against WFI chief; police say inquiring into complaints; DCW issues notice

As top wrestlers resumed their protest on Sunday over the issue of sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Delhi Police said it has received seven complaints from them and was conducting an inquiry, even as it was issued a notice by the Delhi Commission For Women for failing to register an FIR in the matter. Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers returned to the protest site at Jantar Mantar here demanding that the government make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief.

3. SC to hear plea seeking independent probe into killing of Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf

The Supreme Court will hear on Monday a petition seeking an independent probe by a body headed by a retired apex court judge into the public killings of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in full view of TV cameras in Uttar Pradesh.

4. Youth programme, meeting with church leaders on PM’s calendar for two-day Kerala visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala on Monday for a two-day visit during which he will be attending several programmes, including the flagging off of the Vande Bharat Express train here, a meeting with senior priests of the Christian community and a youth event. The BJP in Kerala is aiming to use the PM’s visit as a springboard for its outreach campaign aimed at bringing youth and minorities into its fold. On Monday, after a road show in the port city of Kochi, the PM would be attending a youth programme -- Yuvam 2023 -- there, which the BJP hopes would be a game changer in Kerala politics.

5. President Droupadi Murmu to visit Haryana on Monday

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Karnal and Hisar in Haryana on Monday, an official statement said on Sunday. At Karnal, the president will grace the 19th convocation of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research – National Dairy Research Institute. While at Hisar, she will grace the 25th convocation of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

6. Inflation relief camps to be organised in Rajasthan from Monday: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will inaugurate inflation relief camps, to be organised in the state from April 24 to June 30 with an aim to provide relief to people from rising prices, officials said on Sunday. The chief minister will launch the camp at Mahapura village panchayat of Sanganer here on Monday. In a statement, Gehlot said that the main objective of these camps is to empower the common people by giving them complete information about their rights, schemes and their eligibility.

7. Lok Sabha Secretariat to hold ‘chintan shivir’ for its staff

The Lok Sabha Secretariat will hold a series of “chintan shivirs” for its officers and staff members beginning Monday to bring more transparency and objectivity in its functioning. A brainchild of Speaker Om Birla, the first two-day brainstorming session will be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh on Monday. Nearly 250 officials from various services of the secretariat are expected to attend the “chintan shivir” on Monday.

8. Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to launch election campaign in Punjab province on Monday

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Sunday announced that it will formally launch its election campaign in Punjab on Monday though there is no clarity on the date of the polls in the politically crucial province. “Tehreek-e-Insaf will officially launch its election campaign tomorrow. They (Pakistan Democratic Movement) may not be ready but we are ready,” PTI Secretary General Asad Umar tweeted. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is a coalition of political parties headed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) currently ruling the country. Interestingly, PTI’s announcement of launching the election campaign comes despite uncertainty surrounding the elections in Punjab, the most populous province which also sends nearly 150 lawmakers to the National Assembly.

9. Same-sex marriage: Hearing on April 24 postponed due to two judge’s indisposition

The Supreme Court Constitution Bench will not be hearing various petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage on Monday due to the indisposition of two judges who are part of the five-judge bench. Five Judge Bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Thursday announced that the constitution bench will hear the various petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage from Monday to Friday.

10. Piyush Goyal to meet with ministers of the EFTA from Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland

Union Minister Piyush Goyal will have a meeting with ministers of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) on Monday, consisting of four countries including Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, who are keen to negotiate with India.

11. Sonowal to inaugurate technology centre for ports, waterways and coasts on Monday

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCWPC) on Monday, according to an official statement. Under the Sagarmala Programme, NTCWPC has been established in IIT Chennai at a cost of Rs 77 crore. The institute acts as a technological arm of the ministry and develops cutting-edge technologies and application products to provide solutions to various challenges faced by the ports & shipping sector, the statement said.

12. Kerala govt to announce completion of micro-plans to eradicate extreme poverty on Monday

A total of 64,006 families have been identified as extremely poor in Kerala and they will be provided with basic citizenship documents to ensure that they receive their rightful benefits, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday. The Chief Minister will on Monday declare the completion of the micro-plans of the State government’s initiative to alleviate extreme poverty. Vijayan, in a Facebook post said: “64,006 families have been identified as extremely poor in the State and are now under the protection of the State government”.

13. Lenders of Reliance Capital to meet on Monday to consider bidders’ concerns

Ahead of the second round of auction scheduled on April 26, lenders of debt-ridden Reliance Capital (RCap) will meet on Monday to resolve concerns raised by bidders, sources said. Both the potential bidders, Torrent Investment and IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) of Hinduja Group, have expressed multiple reservations on the proposed auction and its terms and conditions. According to sources, both the bidders have made it clear to the Committee of Creditors (CoC) that unless the issues raised by them are duly resolved to their complete satisfaction, they are unlikely to participate in the second round of auction.

14. Pollution lawsuit could curb use of aerial fire retardant

A legal dispute in Montana could drastically curb the government’s use of aerial fire retardant to combat wildfires after environmentalists raised concerns about waterways that are being polluted with the potentially toxic red slurry that’s dropped from aircraft. A coalition that includes Paradise, California — where a 2018 blaze killed 85 people and destroyed the town — said a court ruling against the U.S. Forest Service in the case could put lives, homes and forests at risk.

15. Sachin Tendulkar @ 50: Secret of Sachin Ton: A mean jumbo prawn curry before final at Eden Gardens

Sachin Tendulkar’s love for experimenting with various cuisines is well known but when he is in City of Joy, there is one dish he devours and that is Bengali’s favourite Golda Chingrir Malaikari -- a sweet and sour Jumbo Prawn Curry prepared with coconut milk. The Shyambazar house of former Cricket Association of Bengal joint secretary Samar Paul was a favourite address for the maestro whenever he played at Eden Gardens, much before he played in India jersey at the iconic venue.

16. IPL 2023 | DC, SRH eye collective batting effort

Their first win secured, Delhi Capitals would expect more from their batters when they take on a stuttering Sunrisers Hyderabad, who will be eager to return to winning ways, in the IPL here on Monday. The Capitals have had a tough season so far. They have struggled in all departments and, as a result, lost five games on the trot. However, David Warner and his troops finally managed to eke out their maiden victory as they scrapped their way to a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.