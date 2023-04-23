April 23, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:23 am IST

1. ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab’s Moga

Amritpal Singh, a pro-Khalistan propagator and the chief of Waris Punjab De outfit, who is facing charges under the National Security Act was arrested by Punjab Police from Moga on April 23. Amritpal’s arrest comes a month after the police launched a massive crackdown against him and his outfit.

2. Amit Shah to address a public meeting in Telangana today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public rally at Chevella today, BJP sources said on Saturday. Mr. Shah is likely to meet some of the key members of the blockbuster ‘RRR’ movie team during his visit. The BJP leader is expected to felicitate the film crew for winning the coveted Oscar award. The ‘Naatu Naatu’ song of ‘RRR’ won the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category at this year’s event.

3. Rahul Gandhi to embark on a two-day visit to Karnataka from today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in poll-bound Karnataka on a two-day visit starting today, where he will attend a series of events including a visit to temples, interact with people and address the public, the Congress party said on Saturday.

According to his schedule, Mr. Gandhi will reach Hubballi at 10:30 a.m. and then he will fly to Kudala Sangama in Bagalkote. Kudala Sangama is an important pilgrimage of the Lingayat sect, one the major dominant communities of Karnataka. The place has the Aikya Mantapa of the founder of the 12th century A.D. social reformer and the founder of the Lingayat sect Basaveshwara.

4. No heatwave conditions over most of India for 5 days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday said most parts of India will have a sigh of relief for the next five days from the searing heatwave conditions that had rattled people this week. It said a cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh and another over interior Tamil Nadu. A trough of relatively low pressure runs from northwest Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu across Telangana. Weather experts say a trough usually brings cloudy conditions and rain, leading to a drop in temperatures.

5. Heat wave in Thailand prompts warning to stay indoors

The extreme heat has sent temperatures soaring in Thailand as authorities warned people to stay indoors. The Meteorological Department’s forecast on Saturday said the highest temperature in the next 24 hours could reach 43 degrees Celsius in the country’s north and could hit 40 degrees Celsius in the capital, Bangkok.

6. DYFI to ask a hundred questions to PM Modi ahead of his Kerala visit

A day ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Kerala to take part in ‘Yuvam-23’ to interact with youngsters, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M) has announced a protest on Sunday and posed one hundred questions to him over various issues faced by the youth.

7. Nepal’s border points with India sealed ahead of by-polls

Nepal’s border points with India in the country’s southern Bara district have been sealed for 72 hours in view of the by-election in Bara-2 constituency on Sunday. Nepal’s Election Commission is conducting by-elections for the House of Representatives (HoR) in the three constituencies of Tanhun-1, Chitawan-2 and Bara-2. The District Administration Office in Bara said in a statement on Thursday that the border points near Motihari in Bihar shall remain closed from midnight of Thursday to Sunday midnight.

8. Fighting in Sudan enters a second week as truce breaks

Fighting in Sudan’s capital entered a second week on Saturday as crackling gunfire shattered a temporary truce, the latest battles between forces of rival generals that have already left hundreds dead and thousands wounded. Overnight, the heavy explosions that had previously rocked the city in recent days had subsided, but on Saturday morning, fighting resumed.

9. New wave of GOP candidates poised to join 2024 campaign

The opening phase of the Republican presidential primary has largely centred on the escalating collision between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But a new wave of GOP White House hopefuls will begin entering the 2024 race as soon as this coming week after a monthslong lull. They include former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who will formally launch his campaign Wednesday.

10. Delhi Court firing: Condition of injured woman stable

The condition of the woman shot inside a Delhi Court complex was stated to be out of danger and stable, officials said on Saturday. The woman is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS Delhi. A police officer said the condition of the woman was out of danger and stable.

11. Swiatek to face Sabalenka again in Stuttgart final after Jabeur retires

World number one Iga Swiatek moved into the Stuttgart Open final on Saturday after her opponent Ons Jabeur retired injured three games into the first set. The Pole on Sunday will face Aryna Sabalenka in a repeat of last year’s final, following the Belarusian’s comfortable straight sets victory over Anastasia Potapova. Tunisian Jabeur, on a seven-match winning run after recovering from injury and surgery earlier this year, looked to have hurt herself during the last point of the first game.

12. KKR desperate to arrest slide against heavyweights CSK

On a downward spiral, Kolkata Knight Riders would be desperate to press the reset button and snap their three-match losing streak, when they face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL today. The Nitish Rana-led side, which showed a lot of promise with two wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, suddenly seem to have lost the plot. KKR (four points in six matches) now find themselves in the eighth spot in the standings, with only Sunrisers Hyderabad (4) and Delhi Capitals (2) below them.

13. Archery World Cup | Indian archers in action

Indian archers are in the hunt for two medals in the recurve section on Sunday. The men’s recurve team will fight for gold against China, while Army man Dhiraj Bommadevara is one win away from a medal, having made the semi-final.

14. RR need contributions from the middle order to tame RCB

Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals need more from their fragile middle order as they look to return to winning ways against an inconsistent but dangerous Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match today. RR is currently leading the standings with eight points after four wins and two losses, while RCB are at the fifth spot with three victories and as many defeats.

15. RCB players are to wear green jerseys made from recycled waste

Royal Challengers Bangalore will ‘go green’ in their IPL match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday by wearing jerseys made from recycled stadium waste. Since 2011, the RCB players have been sporting green jerseys in one of their home matches to spread awareness of the need for a cleaner and greener environment. This year’s mission will also see RCB restore two lakes in South Bengaluru, covering 44 acres and close to 200 schools will see the Green School certification roll out.