April 22, 2023 08:49 am | Updated 08:49 am IST

1. Countdown for the PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2 mission begins

The 22.5 hour countdown for the launch of two Singapore satellites on board a polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV) commenced on April 21 at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, the Indian Space Research Organisation said.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle C55 (PSLV-C55) mission is scheduled to launch on April 22 with Singapore’s TeLEOS-2 as primary satellite and Lumelite-4 as a co-passenger satellite, will will carry out in-orbit scientific experiments by using the spent PS4 (fourth and final stage of PSLV) as an orbital platform.

2. Rahul Gandhi to hand over official bungalow today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as MP after conviction in a defamation case, moved out all his belongings from his official residence, with sources saying he will hand over the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow to the Lok Sabha secretariat on April 22. The former Congress president was asked to vacate the premises by April 22 following his disqualification after the conviction and two-year sentence by a Surat court for his “Modi surname” remark.

3. Moon sighted, Eid to be celebrated in India

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Saturday as the moon was sighted this evening. Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad said that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places and was informed that moon was sighted at several places. Eid will be celebrated in the country on Saturday, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Nepal’s border points with India sealed ahead of by-polls

Nepal’s border points with India in the country’s southern Bara district have been sealed for 72 hours in view of the by-election in Bara-2 constituency on Sunday. Nepal’s Election Commission is conducting by-elections for the House of Representatives (HoR) in the three constituencies of Tanhun-1, Chitawan-2 and Bara-2. The District Administration Office in Bara said in a statement on Thursday that the border points near Motihari in Bihar shall remain closed from midnight of Thursday to Sunday midnight.

5. Energy Swaraj Foundation to display climate clock on Earth Day

A climate clock alarming people about the time left for the average global temperature rise to hit the 1.5 degrees Celsius-mark will be displayed in the national capital on earth day on Saturday. The clock will be set up at an event titled – World’s Largest Climate Clock Assembly on Display. It is a part of an initiative by think tank Energy Swaraj Foundation in collaboration with the government’s Atal Innovation Mission to spread awareness on climate change, according to an official statement.

6. Uttarakhand CM Dhami withdraws decision of daily cap on Char Dham pilgrims

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday withdrew his decision to impose a daily limit on the number of pilgrims visiting the four famous Himalayan temples in Uttarakhand, a day before the Char Dham yatra is slated to begin on April 22. The state government had earlier decided to put a cap on the number of pilgrims visiting the four temples daily but was under pressure from the priests and tour operators to withdraw the decision. The chief minister has decided to withdraw the decision to put a daily cap on the number of pilgrims visiting the temples, an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said.

7. No change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday due to Eid

There will be no change of guard ceremony on April 22 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as it is a gazetted holiday on account of Eid, an official statement said on Friday. The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President’s Bodyguards to take charge. “The change of guard ceremony will not be held on April 22, 2023 at Rashtrapati Bhavan due to gazetted holiday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr,” said the statement issued by the President’s office.

8. U.S. Supreme Court poised to act on abortion pill curbs

The U.S. Supreme Court is poised on Friday to determine whether the abortion pill mifepristone will continue to be broadly available in the United States as it weighs a bid by Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration to defend the drug in a challenge to its regulatory approval by anti-abortion groups. The court faces a self-imposed deadline to act by 11:59 p.m. EDT (0359 GMT on Saturday) before restrictions on access to mifepristone, ordered by conservative U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas on April 7, take effect.

9. Air India to minimise single-use plastic on all flights by 80 pc on World Earth Day

Air India announced to minimise single-use plastic usage by approximately 80 per cent on board all flights across its worldwide network. The announcement came a day before Earth Day that will be observed across the globe on Saturday. In a statement, AI said, “The reduction has been achieved since the privatisation of Air India in an ongoing effort led by a team of in-house experts and supported by catering partners and multiple vendors, with the aim of continually minimising the carrier’s environmental impact.”

10. Chinese FM to visit Manila during Philippines-U.S. war games

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang was due to arrive in Manila Friday to try to boost ties with the Philippines, which is staging its largest-ever military exercises with the United States. Philippine officials said Qin is set to meet President Ferdinand Marcos on Saturday after an initial meeting with his Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo. Qin’s visit coincides with the Philippines and the United States holding their largest joint military exercises, with nearly 18,000 troops taking part in live-fire and combat drills until April 28.

11. Gold likely to lose sheen on high prices this Akshaya Tritiya; jewellers expect 20 pc dip in demand

The recent surge in gold prices, which is hovering around Rs 60,000 per 10 grams, is likely to dampen consumer demand this Akshaya Tritiya, with jewellers expecting a 20 per cent decline in sales in volume terms. “With gold prices crossing Rs 60,000 per 10 grams recently has made consumers wary of buying the yellow metal. Even though the prices have come down a little bit since then, prices remain bullish. This will affect the sales during Akshaya Tritiya, considered auspicious to buy precious metals. We expect a 20 per cent dip in volume from last year,” All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council chairman Saiyam Mehra said. During Akshaya Tritiya, 40 per cent of the business is done in the south, 25 per cent in the west, 20 per cent in the east and the remaining 15 per cent in the north, he said.

12. Odisha, NorthEast United face off in Super Cup semi-final

Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC will cross swords in the second semifinal of the Super Cup football tournament here on Saturday, aiming to make the title clash after an impressive outing in the group stage. Odisha qualified for the semifinals as Group B winners with seven points. After a 1-1 draw with East Bengal FC on the opening day, they responded with back-to-back wins over Aizawl FC (3-0) and Hyderabad FC (2-1). In the latter game against last season’s ISL champions, they came from behind at half-time to secure victory and a place in the semifinals.

13. IPL | Mumbai Indians look to maintain momentum against visiting Punjab Kings

Perennial slow starters Mumbai Indians have found their mojo and will be favourites against a faltering Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League clash here on Saturday. Having made a poor start with defeats in first two matches, Mumbai Indians, who are placed sixth in the points table, have been able to bounce back impressively with wins against Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. On the other hand, Punjab Kings, ranked seventh in the points table, have stuttered in the absence of their regular captain and the highest run-scorer Shikhar Dhawan, who is unlikely to play against Mumbai Indians here at the Wankhede Stadium owing to a shoulder injury.

14. IPL | Gujarat Titans seek return to winning ways, LSG eye top spot

Gujarat Titans would look to shrug off the defeat in the previous outing and get their mojo back when they clash with Lucknow Super Giants, who will be eager to keep the winning momentum going in IPL here Saturday. While the Titans will look to start afresh after the three-wicket loss to the Rajasthan Royals, LSG got a confidence-boosting 10-run win against the Sanju Samson-led side to climb to the second spot in the points table. Both teams have been a tad inconsistent this season, losing two games each although the Titans have played a match less than LSG.

15. Compound mixed team in final, India eyeing two World Cup gold

The compound mixed pair of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and her debutant partner Ojas Deotale showed perfect chemistry and cruised into the final with three easy wins to confirm a second medal for India in the Archery World Cup Stage 1 here on Friday. The duo defeated Malaysia’s Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh and Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki 157-154 to set up a gold medal clash against 12th seed Chinese Taipei, slated on Saturday. The Indian men’s recurve team of Atanu Das, B Dhiraj and Tarundeep Rai will also fight for a second gold when they take on their Chinese counterparts on Sunday.