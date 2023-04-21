Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

April 21, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST

1. Amit Shah to assess BJP poll preparations, hold roadshow in Karnataka today

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is arriving in Bengaluru today on a two-day visit to take stock of the party’s preparations for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, his first visit to the state after announcement of poll schedule.

2. Jaishankar South America visit from Friday

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will begin a nine-day trip to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic beginning Friday to explore bilateral engagement in new areas. It will be Mr. Jaishankar’s first visit as the External Affairs Minister to these countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

3. Amid signs of widening rift within Manipur BJP, party to hold meeting on Friday

Amid indications of a widening rift within the BJP’s Manipur unit where three MLAs have resigned from administrative posts within a fortnight, the state’s ruling party will hold a meeting on Friday to discuss the development, sources in Imphal said.

4. SC to hear plea of disqualified UP MLA Azam Khan in criminal case

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea of Samajwadi Party leader Abdullah Azam Khan against the Allahabad High Court decision refusing to stay his conviction in a 15-year old criminal case that led to his disqualification as an MLA.

5. Ex-minister murder case: SC to hear plea challenging grant of interim protection from arrest to YSRCP MP

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday an appeal challenging the grant of protection from arrest till April 25 to YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha member Y S Avinash Reddy in a case pertaining to the murder of former Andhra Pradesh Minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

6. IPL | CSK hope for Stokes boost ahead of SRH clash

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings will hope their star allrounder Ben Stokes finally takes the field after recovering from his injury when they go up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match in Chennai on Friday.