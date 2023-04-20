Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

April 20, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST

1. Stampede in Yemen’s capital kills at least 78

At least 78 people were killed and dozens more suffered injuries in a stampede at an event to distribute financial aid in Yemen’s capital late Wednesday, a Houthi official said. The stampede took place in the Old City in the center of Sanaa when hundreds of poor people gathered at an event organized by merchants, according to the Houthi-run Interior Ministry.

2. Verdict in Rahul’s plea for stay on conviction in defamation case likely today

A sessions court in Gujarat’s Surat is likely to pronounce its order on Thursday on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark. A stay order could pave the way for Mr. Gandhi’s reinstatement as a Member of Parliament.

3. PM Modi to inaugurate global Buddhist conference today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate a two-day global conference in New Delhi of Buddhist monks, diplomats, and scholars from over 30 countries.

4. 2002 Gujarat riots: Naroda Gam massacre case verdict likely on Thursday

A special court is likely to pronounce its judgment on Thursday in the 2002 Naroda Gam communal riot case in which eleven persons belonging to the Muslim community were killed.

5. Relief likely for sun-scorched north India after light rains, heatwave intensifies in other parts

According to IMD, heatwave conditions are prevailing in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal since the last eight days; coastal Andhra Pradesh since the last six days; Bihar since the last five days; and Punjab and Haryana since the last two days. Nearly 90% of India is in a “danger zone” from heatwave impact and almost all of Delhi is at the risk of severe heatwave impacts, which is not reflected in its recent state action plan for climate change, says a study.

6. Amit Shah to chair SCO meet on prevention and elimination of emergency situations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting of heads of departments of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) dealing with prevention and elimination of emergency situations in New Delhi on Thursday.

7. Same sex marriage hearing continues in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said sexual orientation is an innate characteristic over which individuals have no control and the state cannot push aside the need for legal recognition of same sex marriage within the LGBTQIA+community as an “urban and elitist” concept without any data to support the claim.

8. Sudanese army, its rivals announce another ceasefire

The two sides separately announced that they would abide by the new halt in fighting that took effect Wednesday evening. Residents reported that sporadic sporadic gunfire and explosions could still be heard, pointing to the fragility of the efforts. Sudan is caught in a conflict between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) over the last few days.

9. Axe could fall on Shaw, Marsh as DC play do-or-die game vs KKR

Prithvi Shaw, Delhi Capitals’ blue-eyed boy till last season, could become the first casualty of the team’s floundering IPL campaign as they prepare to take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. With DC having lost all five games so far this season, a rejig of the top order against KKR at the Ferozeshah Kotla in a bid to revive their fortunes could be on the cards.

10. Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore today

Shikhar Dhawan, who missed Punjab Kings’ last match due to a shoulder injury, is likely to miss the side’s Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. The 37-year-old underwent a fitness training test in the King’s training session on the eve of the match, and bowling coach Charl Langeveldt said that though Dhawan is on the mend, he might not be ready for a return just yet.