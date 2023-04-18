 Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

April 18, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST

1. SC to hear series of petitions seeking legal recognition of same sex marriages

The Supreme Court on April 15, 2023 announced the formation of a new Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to hear a series of petitions seeking legal recognition of same sex marriages. The hearing would begin from today and is expected to be streamed live.

SC asks Varanasi collector to hold meeting to provide ‘wazu’ facilities at Gyanvapi mosque complex

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Varanasi district collector to hold a meeting for providing “congenial” working arrangements for ‘wazu’ (ritual ablution) for Muslim devotees at the Gyanvapi mosque complex. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala was apprised by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, that the meeting would be held on Tuesday and the decision will be implemented for providing facilities for ‘wazu’ on the premises.

Centre to hold conference in Mumbai to discuss ways to redress consumer grievances in real estate

With the real estate sector contributing around 10 per cent to the total cases in consumer commissions, the Department of Consumer Affairs will on Tuesday organise a round table conference in Mumbai to discuss ways to redress the grievances of property buyers.

YSRC MP moves Telangana HC for anticipatory bail in Ex-Minister murder case

YSR Congress Lok Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh Y S Avinash Reddy on Monday filed an anticipatory bail application in the Telangana High Court, ahead of his appearance before the CBI here in connection with the murder of former Minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy. However, the court adjourned to April 18 the hearing on the anticipatory bail petition. The petitioner’s father Y S Bhaskar Reddy, uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, was arrested by the central agency on April 16 in connection with the murder.

Union Minister Arjun Munda to launch scheme to promote tribal products from northeast

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will on April 18 launch a scheme to promote tribal products from the northeastern region of the country, an official statement said on Monday. The scheme -- ‘Marketing and Logistics Development for Promotion of Tribal Products from North-Eastern Region (PTP-NER)‘ -- aims to enhance livelihood opportunities for tribal artisans in the region, the statement issued by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs said.

President Murmu to visit Himachal from April 18-21

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a four-day visit to Himachal Pradesh from Tuesday during which the ‘Rashtrapati Niwas’, one of the presidential retreats, in Mashobra will be opened for public viewing, an official statement said on Monday.

Russian Dy PM Manturov on his second day of visit

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov began a two-day visit to India on Monday primarily to attend an inter-governmental meeting on trade, culture and science and technology. On Monday, the co-chairs of the intergovernmental Russia-India commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation met with the business representatives from both countries, said a Russian official. A plenary meeting of the inter governmental commission (IGC) will be held on Tuesday, following which the co-chairs will sign the final protocol of the 24th IGC meeting, he said.

With SKY’s return to form, MI seek to carry on winning momentum in match against SRH

Bolstered by Suryakumar Yadav’s return to form, five-time champions Mumbai Indians will look to continue their winning momentum when they face a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday. Both MI and SRH are coming into Tuesday’s match after successive wins.