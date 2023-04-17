Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

April 17, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST

1. LG flags ‘procedural lapses’ in summoning of Delhi Assembly session on Monday, Kerjiwal says study Constitution again

A day before the special one-day session of the Delhi Assembly, Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has flagged “grave procedural lapses” on part of the Delhi Government in convening the session, officials at the Raj Niwas said on April 16. In response, the Delhi Chief Minister, said that the L-G should hire an advisor who has some knowledge of the law and the Constitution. A one-day special session has been called on Monday amid the CM’s questioning by the Central agency.

2. SpaceX will try to launch most powerful rocket ever on Monday

SpaceX plans to carry out its first test flight on Monday of Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, designed to send astronauts to the Moon and eventually beyond. The launch is scheduled to take place at 7:00 am (1200 GMT) from the sprawling Texas base of the private space company owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

3. West Bengal directs closure of schools, colleges for a week due to ‘severe’ heatwave

The West Bengal government on April 16 issued a notification asking schools, colleges, educational institutes and universities, including private institutes, to remain closed next week due to severe heat wave conditions.

4. Shettar holds talks with Congress leaders after resigning from K’taka Assembly, may join party on Monday: sources

Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar is in talks with senior Congress leaders after resigning from the Karnataka Assembly over his candidature not being reconsidered by the BJP for the May 10 election, Congress sources said. Mr. Shettar may join Congress on Monday, the sources added.

5. G20 HWG meet in Goa to use advocacy power to consolidate existing initiatives in health emergencies

The second meeting of the G20 health working group (HWG) starting Monday in Goa will leverage the advocacy power of the forum for consolidation of all the existing initiatives in health emergencies, prevention, preparedness, and response arena to plug critical gaps in global health architecture, an official said on Sunday.

6. Three-day G20 meeting of chief agricultural scientists to kick-start on Monday in Varanasi

A three-day Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS) under India’s G20 presidency will kick-start on Monday in Varanasi and will discuss on sustainable agriculture and food systems for healthy people and planet.

7. Missionaries take advantage when people lose faith in society: RSS chief on religious conversions

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, in an apparent reference to religious conversions, said on Sunday that missionaries take advantage of the situations wherein people feel that the society is not with them. On Monday, Mr. Bhagwat is scheduled to inaugurate the office building of Dr Hedgewar Memorial Committee at Saraswati Nagar and also address the Sangh volunteers in Burhanpur.

8. Sudan clashes | Indian national from Kannur hit by a stray bullet dies in Khartoum

An Indian national died in Khartoum after being hit by a stray bullet in the violence-hit Sudanese capital city. Sudan’s military and a powerful paramilitary force battled fiercely in the capital and other areas, dealing a new blow to hopes for a transition to democracy and raising fears of a wider conflict. A doctors’ syndicate said on April 16 the death toll rose to 56 with at least 595 people wounded.

9. IPL 2023 | CSK vs RCB in Bengaluru today

Chennai Super Kings will look to pick up the pace in the middle overs and hope their inspirational skipper M.S. Dhoni takes the field despite a knee niggle against fierce rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eagerly awaited Southern derby in the IPL here on Monday.