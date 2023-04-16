April 16, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST

1. Delhi CM to be quizzed by CBI in connection with liquor scam today

The CBI has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on Sunday in the Delhi excise policy case. The central probe agency has already arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the case. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and some of his cabinet colleagues and party MLAs are expected to accompany AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to the CBI headquarters in Delhi on Sunday, party sources said.

2. Section 144 imposed in all districts of Uttar Pradesh after Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf shot dead

After criminal-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf were shot dead by three assailants in Prayagraj on Saturday night, the police have invoked Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the Chakiya, Kareli and Dhoomanganj areas of Prayagraj to maintain law and order in the city, prohibiting assembly of more than four persons.

3. Rahul Gandhi will address a party rally on Sunday in Kolar, Karnataka

After several delays, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a party rally on Sunday in Kolar. It will be in the same place where he made a remark on the Modi surname for which he has been convicted of criminal defamation, resulting in him being stripped of the membership of the Lok Sabha.

4. Jagadish Shettar resigns from BJP

Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar on Sunday announced his resignation from the BJP after he was denied a ticket for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections. The 67-year-old leader said he would tender his resignation from the party as well as the assembly.

5. After Supreme Court nod, RSS to conduct rally in Chennai, TN today

Following the Supreme Court dismissing the appeals filed by Tamil Nadu government against Madras High Court orders allowing the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak to conduct rallies in the State, the Tamil Nadu Police Department has given a nod to RSS to conduct rally in Chennai on Sunday.

6. Israel’s Economy Minister Nir Barkat arrive in India today

India-Israel free trade agreement (FTA) is expected to be on the agenda during the upcoming visit of Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat on Sunday, sources in Tel Aviv have told The Hindu.

7. Amit Shah on two-day visit to Maharashtra

On Sunday morning, Shah will confer the Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2022 to spiritual leader and social activist Dattatreya Narayan alias Appasaheb Dharmadhikari at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. After the award ceremony, Shah will fly to Goa where he is scheduled to address a public meeting.

8. Maharashtra Bhushan event: Massive arrangements in place for 15 lakh-plus crowd

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony at the sprawling Corporate Park in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai as the state government expects a crowd of 15 to 20 lakh on Sunday.

9. TMC to hold Shah’s counter rally in Birbhum on Sunday

Two days after the BJP organised Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, the ruling Trinamool Congress will hold a rally in the same area on Sunday, party sources said.

10. Uddhav Thackeray to attend MVA’s ‘Vajramuth’ rally in Nagpur on Sunday

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said his party chief Uddhav Thackeray would be attending the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s ‘Vajramuth’ (iron fist) rally in Nagpur on Sunday and alleged hurdles were being set up by the “government and others” to stop the gathering, which meant the Bharatiya Janata Party was afraid in its stronghold

11. Civilians die as paramilitary and Army clash in Sudan

Three civilians died in battles between Sudanese paramilitaries and the regular Army, which said it launched air strikes against them, sparking global concern days after the Army warned the country was at a “dangerous” turning point.

12. Nepali Congress leader Narayan Prasad Saud to be sworn in as Foreign Minister

Nepali Congress leader Narayan Prasad Saud is set to become Nepal’s new foreign minister and will be sworn in on Sunday, party sources said on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians are expected to take the field without their ace fast bowler Jofra Archer in their fourth match of the Indian Premier League against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon.