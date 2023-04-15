ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

April 15, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST

Air Force officials pose at Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre being set up at Sector 18, Chandigarh. | Photo Credit: PTI-

1. IAF chief to review progress of IAF heritage centre at Chandigarh

Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari will visit the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre in Chandigarh on Saturday to review its progress. During his visit, the Chief of the Air Staff will be briefed on the progress of the work at the Heritage Centre.

2. Amit Shah to address ‘Booth Maha Sammelan’ in Rajasthan

Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will address a ‘Booth Maha Sammelan’ in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district on Saturday. Mr. Shah is scheduled to address the booth presidents at Bharatpur College ground at 2.30 pm, party sources said.

3. Atiq Ahmad seeks permission to attend funeral of son Asad killed in encounter

Atiq Ahmad | Photo Credit: PTI

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, who is currently in police custody in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case, has sought permission from a magistrate to attend the funeral of his son Asad who was killed in a police encounter. It is expected that the last rites would be performed on Saturday.

4. France’s Constitutional Council approves higher pension age

FILE PHOTO: Protesters hold French labour union CGT flags | Photo Credit: Reuters

France’s Constitutional Council on Friday approved an unpopular plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 in a victory for President Emmanuel Macron after three months of mass protests over the legislation that have damaged his leadership.The decision dismayed and enraged critics of the pension plan, including protesters gathered outside Paris City Hall on Friday evening as the decision came down. Most chanted peacefully, while some set a garbage bin on fire.

5. Chinese soccer season set to start after 3 troubling years

After three COVID 19-affected seasons, corruption and financial issues, Saturday’s start of the Chinese Super League marks a return to something approaching normal in the country’s soccer scene.

6. IPL 2023| Delhi Capitals vs RCB

Winless in the tournament so far, Delhi Capitals need to fire as a unit if they have to effect a turnaround as they gear up to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL match in Bengaluru on April 15, 2023.

7. IPL 2023| PBKS vs LSG

Let down by below-par batting in their recent twin defeats, Punjab Kings will want their batters to improve their dot-ball count when they take on a rampaging Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL in Lucknow on April 15, 2023.

