Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

April 14, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 08:52 am IST

1. Ambedkar birth anniversary today

The birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, will be observed as the Day of Equality in Tamil Nadu on April 14 every year, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced in the Assembly on Wednesday. Prominent politicians are set to visit his birthplace Mhow on Friday.

2. IAF to deploy Rafale jets in first overseas exercise

India will deploy four Rafale jets, two C-17 aircraft and two IL-78 mid-air refuellers for a nearly three-week multinational air exercise at France’s Mont-de-Marsan military base. It will be the first overseas exercise for the Indian Air Force’s Rafale jets. The contingent of the Indian Air Force will leave for France on Friday.

3. PM’s Assam visit on Friday

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at 11.30 am. He will dedicate Rs 14,300-crore development projects on Friday, the first day of Assam’s spring festival ‘Rongali Bihu’. Among other programmes, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Rs 1,123-crore AIIMS, Guwahati and distribute health cards to 1.1 crore people.

4. Amit Shah on tour of Bengal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa from Friday

BJP leaders said Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Birbhum in West Bengal on Friday followed by Bharatpur in Rajasthan on Saturday and Maharashtra and Goa on Sunday. Shah is visiting Bengal ahead of the rural polls in the state, which is due next month, and the party seeks to strengthen its organisational machinery.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Will meet Oppn leaders in Delhi on Friday, says Sharad Pawar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s two-day tour to Delhi during which he met Congress and Left parties is being seen as a first step towards constructing a cogent Opposition strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar said he would be meeting opposition leaders in Delhi on Friday to forge cooperation among them.

6. FBI arrests man for ‘criminal’ US intelligence leaks

The FBI on Thursday arrested an employee of the U.S. Air Force National Guard over the leaks online of classified U.S. documents that embarrassed Washington with allies around the world.

7. IPL 2023 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

On a high after Rinku Singh’s phenomenal knock, Kolkata Knight Riders will be gunning for a hat-trick of victories when they face a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League in Kolkata on April 14, 2023.