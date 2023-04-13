April 13, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:48 am IST

1. Next phase of India-US air exercise begins on Thursday

The next phase of a mega air exercise between India and the US, Cope India 23, beginning Thursday will feature B1 Bomber jets and F-15 fighter aircraft of the the US besides other assets, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said. IAF fighters Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Rafale, SU-30MKI and Jaguars are all set to undertake manoeuvres with U.S. Air Force (USAF) F-15 fighters and B-1B long-range bombers from today.

2. Surat court to hear Rahul Gandhi plea seeking stay on conviction

The sessions court will hear Gandhi’s application on Thursday. Purnesh Modi -- whose complaint about Gandhi’s `why all thieves have Modi surname’ led to the latter’s conviction - filed his affidavit-in-reply on Tuesday.

3. G20’s Culture CWG to host webinar on harnessing living heritage for sustainable future

A webinar on harnessing living heritage for a sustainable future, hosted by the Culture Working Group (CWG) of the G20 under India’s presidency, is slated to be held on Thursday.

4. Chhattisgarh: Priyanka Gandhi to attend launch of state scheme for tribals

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be the chief guest at the event “Bharose Ka Sammelan” where ‘Mukhyamantri Adivasi Parab Samman Nidhi Yojana’ will be launched.

5. Nirmala Sitharaman to join her Japanese counterpart to announce Sri Lanka debt restructuring process

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will join her Japanese counterpart and a senior French finance ministry official in Washington on Thursday to announce Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring negotiations process, the IMF has announced.

6. IPL | Titans look to forget Rinku Singh’s onslaught against Punjab Kings

Defending champions Gujarat Titans, smarting from Rinku Singh’s last-over blitzkrieg, would like to forget that nightmarish night and get back to winning ways when they take on gritty Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match on Thursday.