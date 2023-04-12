Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

April 12, 2023 07:29 am | Updated 07:29 am IST

1. Former Punjab CM Channi summoned in disproportionate assets case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has summoned former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for questioning in an alleged disproportionate assets case on Wednesday, official sources said. The Congress leader has been asked to appear for questioning at the bureau’s office in Mohali, they said.

2. AAP announces nationwide ‘padyatras’ on Wednesday

The AAP will hold nationwide ‘padyatras’ (foot marches) on Wednesday and appealed to citizens to join the party. Aiming to expand its national footprint ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, AAP leader Gopal Rai said these marches would also celebrate the AAP’s national party status, PTI reported. Asks people to give missed call to join party.

3. Industry body in Andamans calls for 12-hr strike on Wednesday

An industry body in Andaman and Nicobar Islands has called for a 12-hour strike on Wednesday against “harmful policies, lack of infrastructure and gross negligence by the administration” which is “adversely affecting” the economic growth of the archipelago.

4. IPL 2023 | Jaiswal, Buttler face Chepauk ‘test’ against formidable CSK

The in-form dynamic opening Rajasthan Royals pair of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal will face a quality ‘Spin Test’ on a tricky Chepauk pitch when they lock horns with some world-class short-format tweakers in the Chennai Super Kings line-up in an IPL match in Chennai on April 12, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. India set to grow by 5.9% this fiscal: IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that India’s economy will grow by 5.9% for the current fiscal year April 2023 - March 2024, a downward revision of 0.2 percentage points since the January forecast. The IMF estimated a 6.3% economic growth rate for India for the next fiscal year, a downward revision of 0.5 percentage points from the last forecast .

6. Notification on Delhi mayoral polls to be issued on Wednesday

The last date to file nominations for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections will be April 18, senior officials at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said on Monday. The officials also said that the civic body will issue a notification for the internal polls on Wednesday.