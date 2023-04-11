Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

April 11, 2023 07:32 am | Updated 07:32 am IST

1. Sachin Pilot to go ahead with fast; it’s not targeted at anyone but graft, say sources

Congress leader Sachin Pilot will go ahead with his daylong fast on Tuesday to press for his demand for action against corruption during the previous BJP rule in Rajasthan, with sources close to him saying his fight is against graft under the Vasundhara Raje regime and not targeted at anyone else.

2. Land-for-jobs case: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav may appear before ED in Delhi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav may appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the railways land-for-jobs scam, sources said Monday. Mr. Yadav, 33, was questioned by the CBI in this case last month.

3. Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad, his former constituency in Kerala, today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit his former constituency Wayanad in Kerala on Tuesday, for the first time after his disqualification as a Member of Parliament (MP). During his visit, he will address a public rally and hold a roadshow in Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi lost membership in the Lower House of Parliament after a Surat court convicted and sentenced him in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

4. Nirmala Sitharaman in Washington for World Bank-IMF spring meetings and G20

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sunday, began a weeklong visit to Washington DC for the World Bank / IMF Spring Meetings, as well as for other bilateral and multilateral interactions. High on the minister’s agenda is the second G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting, which India is hosting as part of its yearlong presidency of the group. Ms Sitharaman will also hold high-level talks with her American counterpart, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, on Tuesday. The Finance Minister and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will co-chair the FMCBG meet on Wednesday and Thursday, and host some 350 G20 delegates plus representatives of 13 invitee countries as well as regional and international organisations, according to a government press release.

5. SC to hear Bihar YouTuber’s plea seeking clubbing of FIRs on Tuesday

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned till April 11 a plea filed by a YouTuber, arrested for allegedly circulating fake videos on migrant labourers from Bihar being attacked in Tamil Nadu, seeking clubbing of the FIRs lodged against him. A bench of Justices Krishna Murari and Sanjay Karol could not take up the matter as it did not sit after lunch.

6. Rahul Gandhi’s appeal against defamation verdict: Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi to file reply in sessions court on Tuesday

Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi will file his reply in a sessions court here on Tuesday in connection with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea for stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark, the former’s lawyer said on Monday. Purnesh Modi is the complainant in the criminal defamation case in which a Surat metropolitan court sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail on March 23 after holding him guilty over his 2019 remark at a Karnataka poll rally about “how come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?”

7. Amit Shah to attend public meeting in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Tuesday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Assam’s Dibrugarh on Tuesday to attend a public meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Mr. Shah, considered the principal strategist of the BJP, was received at the Dibrugarh airport by Mr. Sarma before the Union minister left for neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

8. BJP to gherao Jharkhand secretariat on Tuesday

The BJP will gherao the Jharkhand secretariat on Tuesday to protest against the Hemant Soren government’s failure to tackle unemployment, corruption and the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state, a senior leader of the party said. Thousands of workers of the saffron party from across Jharkhand will assemble at different grounds of the city and then march towards state secretariat building at around 11 am, BJP state president Deepak Prakash said on Monday.

10. Arunachal visit by Amit Shah draws Chinese protest

No one can take even an “inch” of India’s land, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday. Visiting Arunachal Pradesh Mr Shah launched the “Vibrant Village Programme”, that will improve infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control in the region and said the move will help in strengthening India’s security. Mr Shah’s visit drew a strong response from China which said it violates Chinese “sovereignty”.

11. 32 mandals in AP to experience heat wave conditions on Tuesday

Heat wave conditions will prevail in 27 mandals of Andhra Pradesh on Monday and 32 mandals on Tuesday, a State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) official said. As many as seven Alluri Sitarama Raju district mandals will experience the heat wave conditions, maximum, on Monday, followed by six each in Kakinada and Parvatipuram Manyam districts. Five mandals in Anakapalli, two in East Godavari and one in Eluru districts will also experience similar conditions.

12. COVID-19 surge: Maharashtra holds mock drills in state-run hospitals

Mock drills to assess the COVID preparedness of government-run hospitals across Maharashtra were carried out on Monday, officials said here. The mock drills, which will also continue on Tuesday, were being conducted after the Union government recently asked states to review the preparedness of the health infrastructure amid a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country over the past few days.

13. Sunak, Biden to mark 25 years since N.Irish peace deal

Northern Ireland on Monday marks the 25th anniversary of its landmark 1998 peace accords, with the UK province mired in political dysfunction and security concerns that threaten to overshadow the milestone. No major public events are planned for the day itself, but British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden will arrive Tuesday to launch several days of high-profile commemorations.

14. English doctors’ strike could be catastrophic, official says

Britain is bracing for a four-day walkout by tens of thousands of doctors at the state-funded health care system that one official warned Monday could be “catastrophic” and postpone up to 350,000 appointments. The strike due to start Tuesday by National Health Service doctors early in their careers comes amid walkouts by public workers across many sectors demanding pay hikes during a cost-of-living crisis.

15. Dravid and his coaching staff to assemble at NCA to chalk out WTC blueprint

The top Indian stars might be busy with the IPL but head coach Rahul Dravid and his team will assemble at the National Cricket Academy on Tuesday to start preparations for the World Test Championship final in June. India will meet Australia at the Oval from June 7-11 for their second consecutive appearance in a World Test Championship final.

16. In search of first win, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians hope local talent delivers

Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be expecting a lot more from their local talent as they search for their maiden victory in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. It is extremely difficult to gain consistency in the highly competitive league if the Indian players are not delivering and that is what is plaguing both sides.