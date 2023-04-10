Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

April 10, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST

1. BJP CEC meets to finalise Karnataka poll candidates

After two days of hectic backroom parleys to decide on party’s candidates in the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka, BJP Central Election Committee met in New Delhi on Sunday evening and reportedly almost finalised the first list of candidates. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said after the meeting that PM Modi has given some “directions” and the candidates’ names will be announced either on Monday or Tuesday.

2. SC to hear on Monday batch of pleas on identification of minorities at state level

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a batch of pleas seeking the identification of minorities at the state level. A Bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Ahsanuddin Amanullah will take up for hearing the petitions raising various issues related to the identification of minorities, including challenging the constitutional validity of the National Minority Commission Act, 1992 and the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutes Act, 2004.

3. Godhra train burning case: SC to hear pleas of Gujarat govt, convicts

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday bail pleas of several convicts serving life imprisonment in the 2002 Godhra train burning case. A bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala is scheduled to hear along with the bail applications a batch of pleas of the convicts challenging their convictions.

4. SC to hear Delhi govt’s plea challenging nomination of members to MCD by LG

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea of the Delhi government to quash the nomination of 10 members to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi by the Lieutenant Governor.

5. Delhi High Court to hear Monday Sharjeel Imam’s plea for bail in sedition case

The Delhi High Court will on Monday hear a plea by JNU student Sharjeel Imam seeking bail in connection with a 2020 riots case involving allegations of sedition. On January 30, the court had sought to know the stand of the city police as to whether Imam’s plea for bail could be remanded back to the trial court for adjudication as there was no ground mentioned in the lower court’s order rejecting the relief.

6. Jaishankar to embark on 6-day visit to Uganda, Mozambique

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a six-day visit to Uganda and Mozambique beginning Monday to explore ways to expand India’s ties with the two countries.

7. Chhattisgarh’s Biranpur tense a day after communal clash

A young man was killed and three police personnel were injured when a fight between two teens escalated into a clash between members of two communities in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district on Saturday. VHP calls for state bandh on Monday.

8. Kurmis lift rail blockade at Kustaur station, starts new blockade at Kotshila

A five-day long rail blockade by Kurmi community over several demands including scheduled tribe status that led to cancellation of at least 500 trains was withdrawn from Kustaur station in Purulia district on Sunday, only to be started at Kotshila within an hour.

9. Application window for CUET-UG reopens

The application window for CUET-UG reopened Sunday for three days following representation from students and there will be no change in the syllabus after rationalisation of NCERT textbooks, officials said.

10. IPL schedule | RCB focus on spin play and death overs bowling ahead of LSG clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be expecting more runs from its batters and discipline in death overs bowling when they take on the high-flying Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL in Bengaluru on Monday.