April 09, 2023 08:48 am | Updated 08:52 am IST

1. PM Modi arrives in Mysuru to commemorate 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’

Modi will visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday and release the latest tiger census data marking the completion of 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’. PM Modi will also be visiting Theppakadu elephant camp, the oldest in the country, and meeting Bomman and Bellie who featured in the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers.

2. BJP’s parliamentary board to meet on Sunday to finalise Karnataka candidates

A day before a meeting to finalise candidates for the Karnataka assembly polls, BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday held discussions with key state leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BS Yediyurappa, on probable names.

3. Application window for CUET-UG to reopen for 3 days, no change in syllabus

The application window for CUET-UG will reopen for three days from Sunday following representation from students and there will be no change in the syllabus after rationalisation of NCERT textbooks, officials said.

4. Eknath Shinde visit: Hotels in Ayodhya booked to capacity to accommodate thousands of Shiv Sainiks

Thousands of Shiv Sainiks are expected to accompany Eknath Shinde on his visit to Ayodhya on Sunday, his first such visit after being sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra in June last year.

5. Ukraine’s first deputy foreign minister to visit India on Sunday

Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova will pay a four-day visit to India from Sunday, the first official visit from the East European country since the Russian invasion began last year.

6. IPL 2023 | Gujarat and Hyderabad gears up for some IPL action today

Gujarat Titans take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Narendra Modi Stadium at 3:30 pm IST. Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash with Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 pm IST.