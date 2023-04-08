Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

April 08, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST

1. PM Modi in Hyderabad, Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a jam-packed schedule on Saturday as he will inaugurate a host of developmental projects and flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains in Chennai and Hyderabad. Modi will also participate in a public meeting at Parade Ground in Hyderabad, PTI reported.

2. President Droupadi Murmu to fly sortie in Sukhoi-30 today

President Droupadi Murmu will fly a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft on Saturday from the Tezpur Air Force Station, an official spokesperson said. In 2009, former president Pratibha Patil had flown in the frontline fighter aircraft.

3. Visiting South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin to leave for Chennai from Delhi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held wide-ranging talks with his South Korean counterpart Park Jin to take forward the special strategic partnership between the two countries, especially in areas of trade and defence. The two foreign ministers also deliberated on the Ukraine conflict and the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific, a region that has witnessed growing Chinese military assertiveness.

4. Cops to reach Ahmedabad with conman Kiran Patel early Saturday

A team of the Ahmedabad Crime Branch will reach around 2am on Saturday with alleged conman Kiran Patel who was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir for posing as a senior PMO official, said police. Patel was handed over to Gujarat Police late Thursday afternoon after its request for his custody was granted by the court of the chief judicial magistrate in Srinagar.

5. Tribal bodies call for shutdown in Ranchi in protest against the burning of a religious flag

Tribal bodies in Jharkhand have called a day-long shutdown in Ranchi on Saturday in protest against the burning of a religious flag by miscreants. The tribal bodies under the banner of Kendriya Sarna Samiti took out a torchlight procession on Friday evening here demanding the arrest of those responsible.

6. Coal block auction: BRS to stage dharna in Kothagudem today

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Minister for Municipal Administration and IT K. T. Rama Rao on April 6 gave a call for ‘maha dharna’ in the coal towns of Kothagudem, Mancherial and Ramagundam on April 8 to protest against the Centre’s alleged attempts to auction the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)’s coal blocks and privatise the State-owned coal mining company.

7. Bauxite mine at Naqueri in Quepem taluka | Goa State Pollution Control Board to hold public hearing

The Goa State Pollution Control Board will hold a public hearing over the proposal to open a bauxite mine at Naqueri in Quepem taluka. The hearing will be held on April 8 at GIDC’s plot at the Quitol industrial estate in Naqueri-Betul

8. IPL schedule | CSK vs MI clash in Mumbai

Mumbai Indians, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, take on an astute Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in a Saturday night IPL blockbuster clash. The home side has had the chance to rest well for a week after their crushing loss against RCB in their season-opener, in what was a one-sided game.