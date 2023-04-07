Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

April 07, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST

1. President arrives on three-day Assam visit

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday arrived in Assam on a three-day visit during which she will take part in several programmes including attending the Platinum Jubilee celebration of the Gauhati High Court. She will flag also off an expedition to Mt Kanchenjunga.

2. Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Uttar Pradesh today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a day-long visit to Uttar Pradesh on Friday during which he will inaugurate the ‘Kaushambi Festival-2023’ and launch and lay foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 4,567 crore in Azamgarh, officials said.

3. South Korean foreign minister begins 2-day visit to India

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin will undertake a two-day visit to India from Friday with an aim to make “substantive progress” in the special strategic partnership between the two countries.

4. Bhagwat to inaugurate Rashtriya Sewa Bharti’s 3-day conclave in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will deliver the inaugural speech at Rashtriya Sewa Bharti’s three-day ‘Sewa Sangam’ conclave beginning in Jaipur on Friday. Speaking at a press conference, Renu Pathak, national general secretary, Rashtriya Sewa Bharti noted that more than 4,000 representatives of voluntary service organisations will attend the event from April 7 to 9.

5. Buoyed by big win against Kyrgyz Republic, India hopes for another commanding show

Buoyed by their comprehensive 5-0 victory against Kyrgyz Republic in the first game of the AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 1, the Indian women’s team will hope to build on the momentum when they take on the hosts in the second leg in Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek on Friday.

6. IPL 2023 | SRH vs LSG today

Jolted by a crushing defeat in their campaign opener, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be bolstered by the return of their South African recruits, including new skipper Aiden Markram when they play Lucknow Super Giants in an away IPL match in Lucknow on Friday.