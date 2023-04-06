April 06, 2023 08:25 am | Updated 08:26 am IST

Delhi HC order on Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in money laundering case

On April 6, the Delhi High Court is likely to declare its order on the bail plea of former AAP minister Satyendar Jain, who has been jailed in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

2. PM Modi to address BJP workers on party foundation day

On the occasion of the foundation day of BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers today. “Tomorrow, 6th April is an important day for @BJP4India as it is the Sthapana Diwas of the Party,” Modi said on Twitter.

3. Opposition MPs to take out Tiranga march from Parliament to Vijaya Chowk

MPs of several Opposition parties will take out a ‘Tiranga march’ from Parliament to Vijaya Chowk after both Houses are adjourned sine die on Thursday and will hold a press conference to highlight that the second half of the Budget session was washed out allegedly due to the attitude of the government, Congress leaders said.

4. IPL 2023| Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Hit by injuries and unavailability of key players, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will seek home comfort and look to return to winning ways when they face a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, in Kolkata on April 6.

