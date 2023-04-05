April 05, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST

1. Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter. The plea came during a brief arraignment in a lower Manhattan courtroom as Trump faced a grand jury indictment arising from a hush money payment to a porn actor during Trump’s 2016 campaign.

2. Bhutan King wraps up India visit

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will wrap up his visit to India on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck discussed the latest situation along the India-Bhutan border as well as the progress in boundary talks between China and Bhutan, particularly above the Doklam trijunction point, during a meeting in Delhi on April 4. On Tuesday evening, the Bhutanese King also met with President Droupadi Murmu.

3. Workers, farmers to rally against Centre on April 5

Thousands of agriculture and industrial workers and farmers started travelling to Delhi for a rally on Wednesday on the call of the All India Agriculture Workers Union (AIAWU), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), about 300 academics, actors, writers, journalists and defence veterans pledged their support to the protest.

4. Gangster Deepak ‘Boxer’ held in Mexico, likely to reach Delhi today

Deepak “Boxer”, one of the most wanted fugitives in India, was trying to enter the US illegally via Mexico and planning to run his organised crime gang in Delhi and neighbouring states from there before being caught, a senior police official said here on Tuesday. A two-member Delhi Police team was sent to Mexico, where they were helped by the local authorities and the FBI. He is now being brought to Delhi from Mexico. He has already reached Turkey and is expected to land in Delhi early Wednesday, the officer said.

5. Macron heads to China for delicate talks on Ukraine, trade

French President Emmanuel Macron will muster all his diplomatic adeptness and political acumen on a three-day state visit to China where the war in Ukraine will be front and center, along with tough talks on trade.

6. IPL 2023 | Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals would be banking on their near-perfect combinations in almost all departments of the game to put up another commanding performance when they take on a strong Punjab Kings side in an IPL match in Guwahati on Wednesday.