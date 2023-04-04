April 04, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST

1. Trump set to be arraigned on Tuesday

Donald Trump is set to be arraigned on Tuesday after being indicted last week by a Manhattan grand jury on charges arising from hush money payments made to a porn star during his 2016 campaign, making him the first former US president to face a criminal charge. Ahead of his arrival in New York, the nation’s largest city bolstered security and warned potential agitators that it is “not a playground for your misplaced anger.” He is expected to report to the courthouse early Tuesday morning, where he will fingerprinted and have a mug shot taken. Investigators will complete arrest paperwork and check to see if he has any outstanding criminal charges or warrants. Once the booking is complete, Trump will appear before a judge for an afternoon arraignment.

2. Bhutan King has arrived in Delhi

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Monday began his two-day trip to India with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar receiving him at the airport. The King will hold talks with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Soon after receiving the King at the airport, Mr. Jaishankar said his visit will further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan partnership. All eyes will be on his talks with PM Modi, and any possible discussions on the progress in Bhutan-China boundary talks.

3. China announces ‘renaming’ of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh, including one close to Itanagar

In its latest attempt to lay claim to areas inside the Indian territory, the Chinese government on Sunday announced it would “standardise” the names of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh. Releasing a list of the 11 places along with a map that shows parts of Arunachal Pradesh instead as inside the southern Tibetan region, that China refers to as Zangnan, the Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs even included a town close to the Arunachal Pradesh capital of Itanagar. This is Beijing’s third such list on Arunachal Pradesh.

4. Finland to become 31st NATO member on Tuesday

Finland’s flag will be hoisted outside NATO headquarters on Tuesday when it becomes the 31st member of the Western alliance, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. The last hurdle to Finland’s membership was removed last week when Turkey’s parliament voted to ratify Helsinki’s application even as it kept Sweden’s bid on hold.

5. IPL 2023 | Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals’ Indian pace unit will have to punch above its weight against a formidable Gujarat Titans unit, which will start as overwhelming favourites in its first away match of the season, in New Delhi on Tuesday. The defending champions have all their bases covered despite Kane Williamson being ruled out of the tournament after a serious knee injury. The hosts, on the other hand, are looking like an outfit that is bereft of a Plan B as it became apparent in their 50-run thrashing at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants.