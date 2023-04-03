April 03, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST

1. PM to inaugurate CBI’s diamond jubilee celebrations on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in New Delhi on April 3, his office said on Sunday.

2. All eyes on border talks between Bhutan, China as King begins India visit

As Bhutan’s fifth King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrives in Delhi on Monday afternoon at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu, all eyes will be on his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, and any possible discussions on the progress in Bhutan-China boundary talks.

3. Opposition leaders, led by DMK chief Stalin, to take part in conference on social justice in Delhi on Monday

Top Opposition leaders, led by DMK chief MK Stalin, are scheduled to take part in a national conference on social justice in Delhi on Monday.

4. Rahul Gandhi to file appeal in Surat sessions court on Monday

Rahul Gandhi will be present in the Surat sessions court. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel and senior leader K.C. Venugopal are likely to accompany him.

5. Back in their den, CSK eye first win against LSG

After losing their opening match, Chennai Super Kings will return to their den -- the MA Chidambaram stadium -- for the first home match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants here on Monday and aim to pick up a win.