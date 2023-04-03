ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

April 03, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST

1. PM to inaugurate CBI’s diamond jubilee celebrations on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in New Delhi on April 3, his office said on Sunday.

2. All eyes on border talks between Bhutan, China as King begins India visit

As Bhutan’s fifth King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrives in Delhi on Monday afternoon at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu, all eyes will be on his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, and any possible discussions on the progress in Bhutan-China boundary talks.

3. Opposition leaders, led by DMK chief Stalin, to take part in conference on social justice in Delhi on Monday

Top Opposition leaders, led by DMK chief MK Stalin, are scheduled to take part in a national conference on social justice in Delhi on Monday.

4. Rahul Gandhi to file appeal in Surat sessions court on Monday

Rahul Gandhi will be present in the Surat sessions court. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel and senior leader K.C. Venugopal are likely to accompany him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Back in their den, CSK eye first win against LSG

After losing their opening match, Chennai Super Kings will return to their den -- the MA Chidambaram stadium -- for the first home match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants here on Monday and aim to pick up a win.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US