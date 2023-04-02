April 02, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:06 am IST

1. 3 men discharged in UAPA case by trial court in Delhi

A Delhi court on Friday discharged three men who were arrested and booked by the National investigative Agency (NIA) for allegedly being key operatives of Indian Mujahideen. Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik of the Patiala House Court however framed charges against 11 accused in the case, mostly under various sections of Unlawful Activity Prevention Act (UAPA). The trial court took almost a decade to frame charges.

2. Chennai Police to start inquiry with witnesses in Kalakshetra case

The Greater Chennai Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against an assistant teacher Hari Padman of Rukmani Devi College of Fine Arts in the sexual harassment case in Kalakshetra Foundation on Friday night after a written complaint was given by an alumna.

3. Sambhajinagar to see MVA rally, BJP’s Savarkar Gaurav Yatra on Sunday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, formerly Aurangabad, in Maharashtra will be at the centre of the state’s political action on Sunday with a rally by the Maha Vikas Aghadi as well as the Savarkar Gaurav Yatra being organised by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, both events coming just days after Marathwada’s largest city saw rioting and arson.

4. Royal Challengers Bangalore look to maintain recent dominance over Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to maintain their recent dominance over Mumbai Indians when the two teams clash in their opening match of the Indian Premier League season in Bengaluru on Sunday.

5. Up against SRH in campaign opener, Rajasthan Royals keen to recreate magic of last year

A well-balanced squad at their disposal, Rajasthan Royals would look to recreate this year the same magic which saw them emerge second best in IPL 2022, as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their campaign opener in Hyderabad on Sunday.