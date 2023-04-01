Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

April 01, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST

1. Modi to flag off 11th Vande Bharat Express from revamped Rani Kamalapati station

From food courts and coffee kiosks to sanitary vending machines and toy trains for children, the redeveloped Rani Kamalapati station in Bhopal is all set to double up as a transit point as well as a hangout place for passengers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the 11th Vande Bharat Express train from the station on Saturday and he will also interact with 34 students from the West central railway school.

2. Navjot Sidhu being released from Patiala Jail on Saturday

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to be released from the Patiala jail on April 1, said his counsel H.P.S. Varma on Friday. The 59-year-old was serving a one-year sentence in a 1988 road rage case. However, there is no official confirmation that the maverick politician is being released – an event that is bound to stir the Punjab unit of the Congress which was trounced by the Aam Aadmi Party in the February 2022 state elections.

3. Child missing after migrant bodies found near Canada border

Authorities in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne said on Friday one child is missing after the bodies of six migrants of Indian and Romanian descent were pulled from a river that straddles the Canada-US border.

4. Power tariff to increase for all categories except domestic consumers in Himachal

The tariff order passed by the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (HPERC) for 2023-24 on Friday has put average cost per unit at Rs 5.82 per and the average tariff hike is four per cent

5. Wearing face mask mandatory in TN hospitals from Saturday

Doctors, nurses, medical staff, patients and visitors have been asked to ensure cent percent compliance at around 11,300 health facilities because infection initially started in hospitals, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Friday.

6. Vatican says Pope Francis to leave hospital on Saturday

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a written statement on Friday that the Pope’s recovery has been “normal” and that he ate a pizza on Thursday for dinner.

7. Hockey India names 39-member men’s core group for national camp

Hockey India has named a 39-member men’s core group for the national coaching camp, starting at the SAI Bengaluru centre on Saturday. The camp will conclude on May 21 ahead of the team’s trip to Europe, where it will take on Belgium, Great Britain, Netherlands and Argentina in the remaining matches of FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-2023 season.

8. IPL schedule for the day

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow: How Delhi Capitals will fill the void left by Rishabh Pant’s absence has been one of the biggest questions ahead of the 16th season of the IPL. That will be answered — at least partially — on Saturday when Capitals take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali: Plagued by injuries and unavailability of a few foreign players, both Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders would still look to put their best foot forward as they lock horns in their opening IPL encounter in Mohali on April 1, 2023.