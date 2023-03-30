Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

March 30, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST

1. Mamata Banerjee starts two-day dharna to protest Centre’s ‘discrimination’ against West Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday started her two-day sit-in demonstration in Kolkata to protest the BJP-led Union government’s alleged discriminatory attitude against the state. The sit-in will continue till 7 pm on Thursday and Ms. Banerjee will stay at the venue the entire night for that, strict security arrangements have been made in and around it.

2. Journalist ‘assault’ case: Bombay HC to pronounce order on Salman Khan’s plea

The Bombay High Court had reserved its order on actor Salman Khan’s petition against a summons issued by the Andheri magistrate court. The summons pertained to a complaint filed by a journalist alleging the actor of assault and misconduct. The court will pronounce the order on Mr. Khan’s plea today.

3. Karnataka polls | Congress to hold meeting to finalise remaining candidates for 100 seats

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, and other party workers will hold a screening committee meeting on Thursday in Bengaluru to finalise the remaining list of 100 seats. The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Karnataka Assembly elections. The polling would take place in a single phase on May 10, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday.

4. Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Uttarakhand today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Uttarakhand on Thursday. He will attend the convocation ceremony of the Gurukul Kangri University and inaugurate the Patanjali University in Haridwar.

5. Andhra Pradesh CM in Delhi to meet with Amit Shah, other Union ministers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy reached the national capital on Wednesday and is scheduled to meet with Union ministers, including Amit Shah, to discuss long-pending state issues. The Chief minister will call on Union Home Minister Shah around 10.30 pm. He is scheduled to meet with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

6. Ruling parties in Nepal agree on power sharing, Cabinet expansion likely on Thursday

Nepal’s ruling coalition on Wednesday agreed on a power-sharing deal, paving the way for Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ to expand his Cabinet.

7. Pope Francis goes to hospital for scheduled tests

Pope Francis went to a Rome hospital on Wednesday for some previously scheduled tests, slipping out of the Vatican after his general audience and before the busy start of Holy Week this Sunday.