Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

March 29, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST

1. India to host SCO National Security Advisers meeting; Pakistan likely to attend

India on Wednesday will host a meeting of the National Security Advisers (NSAs) of member-countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) which will be attended among others by Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev. Diplomatic sources have confirmed that China and Pakistan will participate in the meeting virtually.

2. AIADMK feud: OPS files appeal against Madras HC order, to be heard today

Hours after the Madras High Court rejected petitions filed by O Panneerselvam-led faction of the AIADMK, seeking a stay on the result of the party’s election to pick the general secretary, it listed a petition filed by the former TN chief minister, challenging the order, for hearing on Wednesday.

3. G-20 trade group meet begins in Mumbai; delegates visit largest diamond bourse in world

The three-day deliberations at the first meeting of the trade and investment working group of G-20 began in the financial capital on Tuesday. The delegates will be having more closed-door sessions on Wednesday, which will be followed by a dinner event, where they will be showcased Indian culture.

4. Rajasthan: Govt medicos to go on strike today in solidarity with private doctors

Medical services are likely to be seriously affected in Rajasthan on Wednesday with the government doctors and faculty members of medical colleges announcing to go on one-day mass leave in solidarity with private doctors agitating against the Right to Health Bill.

5. Protest by TMC MPs in Delhi to coincide with Mamata Banerjee’s march in Kolkata today

Trinamool Congress MPs will hold a protest in Parliament premises on Wednesday coinciding with the demonstration by party chief Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, party leaders said on Tuesday. Banerjee will begin a two-day dharna against the Centre’s “non-disbursal” of funds to West Bengal.

6. Abjuring hate speech fundamental requisite for maintenance of communal harmony: SC

The Supreme Court on March 28 observed that abjuring hate speech is a fundamental requisite for maintenance of communal harmony in the country. A bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and B.V. Nagarathna made the observation while hearing a plea against hate speeches. The matter was posted for hearing on Wednesday despite Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s and Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj’s objection.

7. What fundamental right is violated? SC on Mohammed Faizal’s plea against disqualification as MP

What is the fundamental right that is violated?” the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked NCP leader Mohammed Faizal who has filed a plea against the Lok Sabha Secretariat for not withdrawing a notification disqualifying him as an MP despite his conviction in an attempt-to-murder case being stayed by the Kerala High Court.The bench then agreed to hear the matter on Wednesday.

8. AP CID summons Ramoji Rao, Sailaja for effective investigation

In a fresh development, the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department authorities have summoned Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Ltd (MCFPL) Chairman Cherukuri Ramoji Rao and Managing Director Cherukuri Sailaja, over the alleged violations, including non payment of money to subscribers, diversion of funds, hiding records and others. The CID official gave a choice of four days, Wednesday, Friday, Monday or Tuesday, April 6 to be available at their residence or corporate office at Fateh Maidan Road in Hyderabad.

9. G-20 Agriculture Deputies’ 2nd meeting in Chandigarh from today

The second meeting of Agriculture Deputies under India’s G20 presidency will be held in Chandigarh on Wednesday to discuss issues concerning sustainable agriculture, food security and nutrition. The event will see the participation of delegates from 19 member countries, 10 invited countries and 10 international organizations.

10. French police brace for protest violence; trash strike ends

Tens of thousands marched as protests and strikes against unpopular pension reforms gripped France again on Tuesday, with police ramping up security after the government warned that radical demonstrators intended “to destroy, to injure and to kill”.