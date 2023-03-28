March 28, 2023 08:28 am | Updated 08:28 am IST

1. 2019 Jamia violence: HC to pronounce order on Tuesday on police’s plea challenging discharge of 11 people

The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on Tuesday on a plea moved by the Delhi Police, challenging a trial court’s order discharging Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam and student activists Asif Iqbal Tanha and Safoora Zargar in a 2019 Jamia Nagar violence case.

2. ‘Black’ protest over Rahul Gandhi disqualification to continue on Tuesday

The opposition parties have decided to continue their ‘black’ protest on Tuesday against the BJP-led government over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi and “trampling upon democracy in the country” and a final call will be taken in the morning, sources said.

3. Cong to hold press conferences in 35 cities over next 2 days on ‘Democracy Dis’qualified’

Upping the ante over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha, the Congress will hold press conferences in 35 cities over the next two days on ‘Democracy Dis’Qualified’ while also highlighting other issues such as the Adani matter and the alleged “clean chit” to fugitives.

4. Rajnath to attend India-Africa Army Chiefs’ Conclave in Pune on Mar 28

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said he will attend the India-Africa Army Chiefs’ Conclave in Pune on Tuesday. The inaugural edition of the conclave, on the sidelines of ‘AFINDEX 23’, is being organised in Pune from March 28-29, the Army said.

5. Assam Congress boycotts delimitation meet; EC invites party again

The Opposition Congress on Tuesday boycotted the hearing on the delimitation exercise in Assam alleging that it did not receive any response from the Election Commission on its allegation that the State Cabinet had a “mala fide intention” in merging four districts with others.

The Chief Electoral Officer, however, has written to the Congress to join the consultation by 1 pm on Tuesday as the EC places high value on the viewpoints of a national political party, an official said.

6. Mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed, brother brought to Naini jail; to be produced in court on Tuesday

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf were brought to the Naini jail here, after long road journeys from two separate prisons amid allegations that the former Samjwadi Party legislator would be killed in an encounter on the way.

7. EU Council chief vows support, ammunition for Ukraine

European Council President Charles Michel on Monday pledged to continue supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression “for as long as necessary”, adding that EU leaders will “massively ramp up” ammunition production to send to the war-torn country.

8. Raiza Dhillon best Indian on show on day one

Skeet shooter Raiza Dhillon shot a 70 to emerge as the best Indian on show on day one of the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Larnaca, Cyprus on Monday.

9. No deal yet on issues shaking up Germany’s ruling coalition

All-night talks failed on Monday to break the political deadlock over a series of issues that threaten to divide German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition.

10. Amid rise in Covid cases, India reviews preparedness

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Centre on Monday reviewed with states and Union territories the preparedness for pandemic management and the progress of vaccination.