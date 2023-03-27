Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

March 27, 2023 07:27 am | Updated 07:27 am IST

1. President Murmu on two-day tour of West Bengal

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day tour of West Bengal from Monday, during which she will visit Santiniketan to grace the annual convocation of Visva-Bharati, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

2. Rahul disqualified from LS | Congress legislators to wear black clothes on Monday

Opposition MPs will intensify their protest on Adani issue and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi when Parliament reconvenes on Monday with Congress lawmakers planning to wear black clothes to the House and hold demonstrations. This will be the first sitting of Lok Sabha after Rahul was disqualified as MP on Friday following his conviction in a defamation case.

3. G20: 2nd Environment and Climate Sustainability meeting to start in Gandhinagar

The second G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group meeting will start in Gandhinagar on Monday with focus on arresting land degradation, accelerating ecosystem restoration, circular economy and climate resilient blue economy.

4. Delhi excise policy scam: SC to hear plea of BRS leader K. Kavitha against summons by ED

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea by K Kavitha, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, seeking protection from arrest and challenging the summons by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case arising out of the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

5. EC team in Assam to discuss delimitation exercise

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Commissioners, Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, will hold discussions with the stakeholders on Monday, State’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nitin Khade said.

6. Five-day Budget session of Goa Assembly to commence on Monday

The Budget session of the Goa Assembly will begin on Monday and culminate on March 31, an official said on Sunday.