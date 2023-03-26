March 26, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST

1. Countdown for LVM3-M3 OneWeb India-2 mission begins

The lift off of the 43.5 metre tall rocket is scheduled on March 26 at 9 am from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 135 km from Chennai.

2. Congress to observe day-long ‘Satyagraha’ across country

The Congress will organise a day-long ‘Satyagraha’ on Sunday in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi in front of Gandhi statues at all states and district headquarters to protest against his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

3. Amit Shah to attend slew of programmes in poll-bound Karnataka

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would hoist a 103 ft high national flag and inaugurate the ‘Gorata Shaheed Smarak’ and memorial of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Gorata ground in Bidar district on Sunday. The senior BJP leader will then fly to Gabbur in Raichur district where he will address a public meeting and participate in an inauguration and foundation laying programme in the afternoon.

4. G20 delegates reach Arunachal, may visit Tawang

The delegates, which include representatives of the member countries and international organisations, are likely to visit Tawang, bordering China, on Sunday but it depends on the weather condition, sources said.

5. Mock drill at Delhi govt hospitals to check COVID preparedness

Delhi government-run hospitals will conduct a mock drill on Sunday to assess their preparedness to deal with any eventuality in view of rising COVID-19 and seasonal influenza cases.

6. Allahabad HC chief justice to be sworn in

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel will administer the oath of office to Justice Pritinker Diwaker as the chief justice of Allahabad High Court on Sunday.

7. Berlin vote could turbocharge German capital’s climate plans

Sunday’s referendum, which has attracted considerable financial support from US-based philanthropists, calls for Berlin to become climate neutral by 2030, meaning that within less than eight years the city would not be allowed to contribute further to global warming.

8. Etihad to start direct flights between Kolkata and Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways will resume flight services between Kolkata and Abu Dhabi on Sunday, the airlines said.

9. Harmanpreet’s form a concern for MI as DC’s Lanning aims to add WPL title to T20 WC trophy

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s form is a huge concern as Mumbai Indians look to cap their superb Women’s Premier League season by defeating Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals in the final of the inaugural edition of the tournament in Mumbai on Sunday.