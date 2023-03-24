Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

March 24, 2023 07:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST

1. Rahul Gandhi’s conviction | Congress plans mass agitation, to meet Droupadi Murmu

In the wake of the Rahul Gandhi being convicted of defamation, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge convened a meeting of senior party leaders and MPs at his residence where after an hour of deliberations they decided to stage a protest at Vijay Chowk on Friday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s office didn’t issue any formal statement on the disqualification issue but a “courtesy call” on Mr. Birla by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Mr. Joshi after the passage of the Finance Bill created a buzz in political circles.

2. Nagaland CM tables bill to regulate fire safety measures in state

The Nagaland government on Friday introduced a bill in the assembly seeking to regulate and operate fire and life safety measures in the northeastern state. Introducing the Nagaland Fire & Emergency Services Bill, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said there is absence of regulations to monitor life and fire safety measures in high-rise buildings in the state.

3. BJP, CPI(M)-Congress candidate file papers for Tripura Speaker’s post

Secretary of Tripura Legislative Assembly Bisnu Pada Karmakar said the Speaker election will be held on Friday BJP fielded Biswabandhu Sen, the former deputy speaker of the assembly for the Speaker’s post, while the opposition Congress and CPI-M jointly nominated Gopal Chandra Roy as their candidate for the Speaker’s post.

4. Amritpal case: Curbs on mobile Internet services only in Punjab’s Tarn Taran, Ferozepur

The Punjab government on Thursday extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts till Friday noon while lifting the curbs in Moga, Sangrur, Ajnala sub-division in Amritsar and a few areas in Mohali.

5. G20 second Framework Working Group meeting to discuss global macro-economic issues: CEA

A host of global issues pertaining to inflation, energy security and climate change would be discussed in the G20 second Framework Working Group meeting scheduled to begin Friday, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said here on Thursday.