Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

March 23, 2023 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST

1. SC to deliver on Thursday its verdict on land allotment for lawyers’ chambers

The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on Thursday on a plea moved by the Supreme Court Bar Association to convert a land measuring 1.33 acres allotted to the top court for the construction of lawyers’ chambers.

2. Rahul Gandhi in Surat court on Thursday for verdict in defamation case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before a court in Gujarat’s Surat city on Thursday when it is expected to deliver its verdict in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his “Modi surname” remarks, party leaders said on Wednesday. Senior state Congress leaders, including GPCC president Jagdish Thakor, legislature party leader Amit Chavda, AICC in-charge of Gujarat Raghu Sharma and MLAs were in Surat to prepare for Gandhi’s visit to the city.

3. Ahead of polls, NCP chief Pawar calls meeting of Opposition leaders

Amid talks of opposition unity in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has invited leaders of various opposition parties in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss issues of common interest and efficacy of EVMs.

4. Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for 31 projects in Jharkhand

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 31 projects worth Rs 13,296 crore in Jharkhand on Thursday, including stretches of Delhi-Kolkata and Mumbai-Kolkata corridors and Bharatmala packages, under which ring road and bypasses are developed, an official said.

5. AAP announces launch of ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ campaign with eye on LS polls

Sounding the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party said it will kickstart a ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ (Remove Modi, Save the Nation) campaign from the Jantar Mantar on Thursday.The party will hold a public meeting which will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, AAP leader and city Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

6. Congress indicates candidates list for Karnataka assembly polls will be out soon

The Congress party’s first list of 120 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly election may be out on Thursday afternoon, party sources said. The sources added that the first list will consist of sitting MLAs and those constituencies where there is less opposition to the candidates among the party workers and also stand a good chance to win the election.

7. Telangana CM to visit rain-affected districts on Thursday

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would on Thursday visit Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Karimnagar districts to assess the damage to the standing crops caused by untimely rains and hailstorms in the last few days.

8. TikTok CEO to tell Congress app is safe, urge against ban

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew plans to tell Congress on Thursday that TikTok, which was founded by Chinese entrepreneurs, is committed to user safety, data protection and security, and keeping the platform free from Chinese government influence. He will also answer questions from U.S. lawmakers worried about the social media platform’s effects on its young user base.

9. Govt to sell up to 3.5% in HAL at Rs 2,450 a share through OFS

The union government will sell up to 3.5% stake in Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) through an offer for sale (OFS). The floor price for the OFS has been fixed at Rs 2,450 per share. The two-day Offer For Sale (OFS) will open for institutional investors on Thursday and for retail buyers on Friday.

10. G20 RIIG conference to deliberate on building a sustainable and circular bio-economy

The two-day G20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) Conference, beginning here on Thursday, will deliberate on ways towards building a sustainable and circular bio-economy.