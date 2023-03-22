Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

March 22, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST

1. After high-drama, Delhi Budget to be presented today

The Delhi Budget 2023-24 will be presented on Wednesday, with the Ministry of Home Affairs having given the go-ahead for it, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. The Budget could not be presented on Tuesday, the scheduled date, as there was no permission from the MHA. On Monday night, Mr. Kejriwal had said that the Budget will not be presented on Tuesday and accused the Central government of stopping it at the last minute.

2. PM Modi to inaugurate ITU Area Office, Innovation Centre today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new International Telecommunication Union Area office and Innovation Centre here on Wednesday. During the programme, Mr. Modi will unveil the Bharat 6G Vision Document and launch the 6G R&D Test Bed, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

3. 6.6 magnitude quake in Afghanistan rocks Delhi-NCR, other parts of north India

Strong tremors jolted large swathes of north India, including Delhi-NCR, on Tuesday night as an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan. Panic-stricken people rushed out of buildings as the earthquake struck and was also felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

4. NSA order against Amritpal issued; Punjab police yet to detain the radical preacher

An order to detain radical preacher Amritpal Singh under the stringent National Security Act was issued by the Amritsar District Magistrate on Saturday, said a police officer’s affidavit which also described how the Waris Punjab De chief gave the cops the slip. The affidavit, which was filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, was in response to a habeas corpus petition filed by petitioner Imaan Singh Khara, seeking the “release” of Amritpal from the alleged custody of police.

5. Boris Johnson to give evidence to committee today after admitting he misled UK Parliament

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson’s written defence in response to an influential parliamentary committee was published on Tuesday and in it he accepts that he misled Parliament over the partygate scandal of COVID lockdown law-breaching parties at Downing Street, but did so in “good faith”. Mr. Johnson is due to give oral evidence to the committee on Wednesday, following which it will submit its report to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

6. MNS’ `Padva Melava’ (Gudi Padva rally) in Mumbai’s Dadar today: security beefed up

Security in Dadar area in Mumbai will be stepped up on Wednesday in view of the `Padva Melava’ (Gudi Padva rally) of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, an official said here. The rally will he held at Shivaji Park in Dadar area of central Mumbai.

7. India vs Australia 3rd ODI today

The prima donnas of Indian batting will have to put their best foot forward while tackling the lethal in-dippers from Mitchell Starc when they face Australia in the series-deciding third ODI in Chennai on March 22, 2023.