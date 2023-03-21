ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

March 21, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo Credit: ANI

1. Presentation of Delhi Budget put on hold, Centre and AAP govt trade charges

The presentation of the Delhi government’s budget for 2023-24, scheduled for Tuesday, has been put on hold, with the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation and the central government trading charges over allocations in various heads. 

2. Delhi excise policy: BRS leader Kavitha summoned by ED for questioning

BRS leader K Kavitha was quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate for more than 10 hours on Monday in a Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and has been called again on March 21, officials said. She has been called again on Tuesday, official sources said.

3. Amritpal Singh case | Punjab Police looking into the ISI’s role, and foreign funding

The Punjab Police are coordinating with their counterparts in other States and Central agencies to prevent any possible bid by Amritpal Singh, the main fugitive, to flee the country.

4. Xi’s three-day trip to Russia: second day on Tuesday

Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping planned more talks on Tuesday after a Kremlin dinner where the isolated Russian president showcased his most powerful ally in the face of Western opposition to the war in Ukraine.

5. Second G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group meeting to commence

The Second G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group meeting under India’s G20 Presidency is set to take place in Udaipur, Rajasthan from Tuesday.

6. Some Trump supporters ambivalent on calls for protests

Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump | Photo Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Former President Donald Trump’s calls for protests ahead of his anticipated indictment in New York on Tuesday have generated mostly muted reactions from supporters, with even some of his most ardent loyalists dismissing the idea as a waste of time or a law enforcement trap.

7. 85-metre-tall cooling tower of power station to be demolished by controlled explosion in Surat

A 30-year-old cooling tower of a power station in Gujarat’s Surat city will be demolished by a controlled explosion on March 21, an official said on Monday.

8. Taiwan’s capital Taipei hit by small earthquake

A small earthquake struck Taiwan’s capital city of Taipei on Tuesday, with no immediate reports of damage.

