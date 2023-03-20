March 20, 2023 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST

1. Amritpal Singh hunt, pro-Khalistan mob attack on Indian mission in U.K.

The protesters, who were demonstrating against a crackdown by security forces in Punjab on the Waaris Punjab De group, shouted Khalistani slogans, and attempted to enter the High Commission, while one protester climbed up to the Indian High Commission balcony overlooking the street and brought down the national Tricolour.

The Punjab government also extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services till Monday noon.

2. Delhi Police to deploy 20,000 personnel for ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’, issues traffic advisory

The Delhi Police will deploy over 2,000 security personnel at Ramlila Maidan where thousands of farmers will gather for Monday’s ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’, officials said.

Sixteen months after the Centre agreed to repeal three contentious farm marketing laws, ending a massive year-long farmers’ protest on the borders of the national capital, the group that led the agitation plans to reconvene a gathering in Delhi’s vast Ramlila Ground to remind the Centre about the other unfulfilled promises it made before the protestors dispersed in November 2021.

3. Rahul Gandhi to visit Karnataka to kickstart Congress’ poll campaign

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will embark on a day’s visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Monday to attend the ‘Yuvakranti Samavesha’ in Belagavi, the party said.

The Wayanad MP will hold a meeting with the Congress leaders and workers regarding the preparations made for the ‘Yuvakranti Samavesha’ in Belagavi, which is scheduled on Monday afternoon.

4. Remarks against PM: SC to hear Congress leader Pawan Khera’s plea

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea of Congress leader Pawan Khera seeking transfer and clubbing of FIRs lodged against him in Assam and Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

5. Initiated process to withdraw communication on payment of OROP dues in 4 instalments: Govt to SC

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, which is scheduled to hear on Monday the plea of Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement over payment of OROP dues, had asked the government to immediately withdraw its January 20 communication before it wanted its plea for extension of time be heard.

6. L20 engagement group’s inception meet begins in Amritsar

The L20 meet will conclude on Monday with a joint statement on Universalisation of Social Security and Woman and Future of Work, both subjects being debated in detail at the event, said BMS former national president C K Saji Narayanan.

7. Nepal PM Prachanda confident of winning Monday’s vote of confidence

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Sunday exuded confidence that he will comfortably win a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on Monday.

8. Nations approve key UN science report on climate change

The UN plans to publish the report on climate change at a news conference early Monday afternoon.

9. PSPB men and women start favourites in TT Nationals

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) will start favourites to retain the men’s and women’s team titles as well as singles crowns at the 84th Inter-State National Table Tennis Championships, which begin in Jammu on Monday.