Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

March 19, 2023 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST

Jalandhar, Mar 18 (ANI): (File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was detained near Jalandhar's Nakodar on Saturday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

1. Radical preacher Amritpal Singh on the run as Punjab launches major crackdown

Authorities stepped up security at several places and suspended internet and SMS services in the state till Sunday noon.

2. Maharashtra CM’s show of strength in Khed constituency in Ratnagiri

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will address a rally at Khed in Ratnagiri district on Sunday, his first after the Election Commission recognised the faction led by him as Shiv Sena and allotted it the “bow and arrow” poll symbol.

3. Kazakhs to vote in newly energized parliament elections

Voters in Kazakhstan will cast ballots Sunday after a short but active campaign for seats in the lower house of parliament that is being reconfigured in the wake of deadly unrest that gripped the resource-rich Central Asian nation a year ago.

4. Strong earthquake kills at least 14 in Ecuador, 1 in Peru

Household belongings float in water after an earthquake shook Machala, Ecuador, Saturday, March 18, 2023. The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of about 6.8 that was centered just off the Pacific Coast, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil. (AP Photo/Erick Feijoo) | Photo Credit: Erick Feijoo

A strong earthquake shook southern Ecuador and northern Peru on Saturday, killing at least 15 people, trapping others under rubble, and sending rescue teams out into streets littered with debris and fallen power lines.

5. Trade union delegates, labour leaders to take part in L20 meeting in Amritsar

Delegates of trade unions, labour leaders and experts from 20 countries will participate in a two-day Inception Event of Labour20 (L20), a key engagement group of the G20, to be held in Amritsar from Sunday.

6. Spotlight on Rahul, Jadeja as India aim to seal ODI series on Rohit’s return to captaincy duties

The spotlight will once again be on KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja when India take on Australia in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, with regular captain Rohit Sharma returning to lead the side after missing the opening game in Mumbai.

