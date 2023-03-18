Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

March 18, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 07:43 am IST

1. PM Modi to inaugurate two-day global conference on millets today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday inaugurate a two-day global conference on millets in the national capital and also unveil a customised postal stamp as well as a commemorative currency coin to mark the International Year of Millets being celebrated this year.

2. Modi, Hasina to inaugurate first India-Bangladesh energy pipeline on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the first India-Bangladesh energy pipeline on Saturday via video-conference. It will be the first cross-border pipeline between India and Bangladesh that has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 377 crore.

3. Maharashtra govt employees strike continues

Thousands of Maharashtra government employees on Friday continued their strike for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) on the fourth day even as the government rolled out a scheme where family pension can be granted if an employee dies during service.

4. First Bharat Gaurav train service for Telangana-Andhra to begin from Saturday

The first Bharat Gaurav train for Telangana-Andhra Pradesh will depart from Secunderabad on Saturday, taking passengers on a tour of important religious, historical and cultural sites in northern and eastern parts of the country, the railway ministry said.

5. Imran Khan to appear before LHC ahead of graft case hearing in Islamabad court

Ousted premier Imran Khan will appear before a Pakistani court on Friday and provide an assurance that he was ready to present himself on Saturday before the judge handling a corruption case against him.

6. Tactics and temperament to be tested as ATK Mohun Bagan face Bengaluru FC in ISL final

An exhilarating Indian Super League season will crown its champion as ATK Mohun Bagan take on Bengaluru FC for the silverware at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on Saturday.