Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

March 17, 2023 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST

1. ‘Test of Indian democracy’: Rahul Gandhi on whether he will be allowed to respond to allegations in Parliament

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged the whole “tamasha” around his remarks in the UK has been created by the government to divert attention from the Adani issue and asserted it is a “test of Indian democracy” as to whether he would be allowed to respond to the allegations by the BJP in Parliament.

2. President’s visit to Kerala, TN, Lakshadweep

On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu will visit spiritual guru Mata Amritanandamayi’s Math in Kollam. On the same day, she will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour in Thiruvananthapuram.

3. Delhi Assembly session starts today

The Budget session of the Delhi Assembly, starting Friday, is likely to witness heated exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches, with the ruling AAP targeting LG V K Saxena and the Centre over the arrest of Manish Sisodia and the BJP bringing a no-confidence motion against the Arvind Kejriwal government.

4. Akhilesh to be in Kolkata on Friday to attend SP national executive, meet Mamata

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to be in the city on Friday to attend his party’s two-day-long national executive and will meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence, party sources said on Thursday.

5. Maharashtra employees’ strike for Old Pension Scheme enters 4th day

The government employees have been on strike in Maharashtra in order to seek restoration of the Old Pension Scheme. As the strike entered its third day on Thursday, it emerged that the state government appointed private agencies to fill up vacancies on a contractual basis, news agency PTI has reported.

6. Farmers march to Mumbai

As thousands of farmers continued their march to Mumbai on Thursday to press their demands, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said his meeting with their representatives went well and the government would make a statement in the legislature on the issue.

7. TN dairy farmers seek hike in milk procurement price, to launch agitation from Friday

Dairy farmers across Tamil Nadu, supplying milk to State owned enterprise Aavin, on Thursday announced to launch indefinite strike from Friday threatening to withdraw supply if the procurement price is not hiked by Rs 7 per litre.

8. Imran Khan arrest | Supporters place shipping containers outside his house as police postpone operation till Friday

Although the Rangers and police have halted the operation to arrest the 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician till Friday at the Lahore High Court’s direction, a heavy contingent of police remained stationed on all roads leading to his residence.

9. Focus on India’s World Cup preparation begins with ODI series opener against Australia

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s leadership skills and India’s overall World Cup preparedness will be under focus when the home side begin their three-match ODI series against Australia in Mumbai on Friday.